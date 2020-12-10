Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Sheffield Wednesday are set to play hosts to Barnsley at the Hillsborough Stadium on Saturday for their EFL Championship fixture.

Sheffield Wednesday come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Huddersfield Town on Wednesday at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from talented attacker Josh Koroma and Belgian winger Isaac Mbenza in the first half secured the win for Huddersfield Town.

Defeat for the Owls#HUDSHW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 8, 2020

Barnsley, on the other hand, beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 on Wednesday at Oakwell. Young midfielder Callum Styles and forward Cauley Woodrow scored the goals which sealed the victory for Valerien Ismael's Barnsley.

Veteran defender Joe Jacobson scored the consolation goal for Wycombe Wanderers.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Sheffield Wednesday hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost two and drawn eight.

Advertisement

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Attacker Josh Windass put Sheffield Wednesday ahead in the first half, only for former Fulham man Cauley Woodrow to equalize for Barnsley.

Sheffield Wednesday form guide in the EFL Championship: D-D-D-L-L

Barnsley form guide in the EFL Championship: L-L-W-L-W

Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley Team News

Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, striker Jack Marriott, and centre-backs Aden Flint and Chey Dunkley, who are all injured. Young defender Liam Shaw is suspended.

Injured: Aden Flint, Chey Dunkley, Jack Marriott, Keiren Westwood

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Liam Shaw

Meanwhile, Barnsley will be without German midfielder Mike-Steven Bahre and Welsh left-back Ben Williams, who are both injured.

Injured: Ben Williams, Mike-Steven Bahre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI (4-5-1): Joe Wildsmith, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, Julian Borner, Moses Odubajo, Kadeem Harris, Callum Paterson, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Adam Reach, Josh Windass

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Aapo Halme, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Matty James, Alex Mowatt, Callum Styles, Conor Chaplin, Luke Thomas, Cauley Woodrow

Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley Prediction

Sheffield Wednesday sit at the bottom of the Championship table, and need a positive run of results to get going. Manager Tony Pulis is renowned for his ability to get the best out of his teams, and he will be key for Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement

Barnsley, on the other hand, sit 16th in the league table. Young midfielders Callum Styles and Conor Chaplin have impressed, and manager Valerien Ismael seems to have stabilized the ship after the heroic escape last season and the subsequent departure of manager Gerhard Struber to New York Red Bulls.

Barnsley have done well, but Tony Pulis' magic at Sheffield Wednesday might be kicking in. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Also Read: Nottingham Forest vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21