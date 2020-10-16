Shandong Luneng vs Beijing Guoan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action with yet another knock-out fixture this weekend as Shandong Luneng take on Beijing Guoan at the Suzhou City Stadium. Both teams have exceeded expectations this season and will want to get past this fixture and build their way to the championship.

Beijing Guoan finished in second place in Group B of the Chinese Super League table and have had a largely impressive season. The Beijing outfit has lost only two games this season and will be confident going into this game.

Shandong Luneng secured a third-place finish behind Guangzhou Evergrande and Jiangsu Suning in Group A and have been in excellent form over the past few weeks. Shangdong Luneng have an excellent record against Beijing Guoan and will want to make a statement with a victory in this fixture.

Shandong Luneng vs Beijing Guoan Head-to-Head

Shandong Luneng have dominated this fixture and have 10 victories from a total of 15 matches against Beijing Guoan. Beijing have managed to win only six games and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Beijing Guoan. Renato Augusto played an integral role in the match but might not be a part of this knock-out tie.

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-W-L-D

Beijing Guoan form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-L-W-W-D

Shandong Luneng vs Beijing Guoan Team News

Shandong Luneng have a formidable squad

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have a powerful squad at their disposal but have the luxury of selecting the best of their fully-fit repertoire of players. Hao Wei's side will have to be at their best and the new coach will hope that his side does not slip up in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Beijing Guoan face a difficult test this weekend. Image Source: CGTN

Beijing Guoan

Beijing Guoan might have to do without the services of star player Renato Augusto in this game. Cedric Bakambu is likely to start for his team and will have to play a pivotal role in this game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Renato Augusto

Suspensions: None

Shandong Luneng vs Beijing Guoan Predicted XI

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Dai Lin, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini, Wu Xinghan, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Duan Liuyu; Graziano Pelle

Ex-motorista do jogador brasileiro do Beijing Guoan está preso desde março de 2019 na Rússiahttps://t.co/DtUUXfmd8W — Revista ISTOÉ (@RevistaISTOE) October 6, 2020

Beijing Guoan Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Hou Sen; Li Lei, Yu Yang, Min-Jae Kim, Wang Gang; Chi Zhongguo, Fernando, Zhang Xizhe; Jonathan Viera; Zhang Yuning, Cedric Bakambu

Shandong Luneng vs Beijing Guoan Prediction

Beijing Guoan have built a formidable squad this season and have had an excellent season. With Cedric Bakambu and Jonathan Viera in their ranks, Beijing are perfectly equipped to dismantle defences across China.

Shandong Luneng have also strengthened their squad, however, and the likes of Marouane Fellaini and Graziano Pelle will have to step up to the plate in this game. Both sides are on a fairly even footing on paper but Beijing's excellent form may well give them the upper hand this season.

Prediction: Shandong Luneng 1-2 Beijing Guoan

