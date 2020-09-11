Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League is back in action with an exciting fixture this weekend as two of the best teams in Group A of the league lock horns at the Tianhe Stadium. Guangzhou Evergrande and Shandong Luneng have put in some excellent performances so far this season and will be gunning for a victory on Sunday.

Guangzhou Evergrande are currently at the top of the Chinese Super League table and have used their extraordinary squad depth to build an impressive unbeaten streak. The away side picked up a 2-0 victory against Shenzhen FC earlier this week and is the favourite to win this game.

Shandong Luneng are perfectly capable of causing an upset against Guangzhou Evergrande but are not in the best shape at the moment. The third-placed side has picked up only one point in its last three games and is in desperate need of a victory.

CSL: Shandong Luneng forward Roger Guedes prepares to take unpaid wages issue to Fifa as more reports emerge https://t.co/oXlzioqAKL — SCMP News (@SCMPNews) September 3, 2020

Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande Head-to-Head

Guangzhou Evergrande have a massive historical advantage in this fixture and have won 12 games out of a total of 23 matches played between the two sides. Shandong Luneng have won only two games and will want to improve their record against Guangzhou Evergrande.

Shandong Luneng won the previous game played between these two sides and can take heart from the fact that they did not concede a goal to Guangzhou Evergrande's star-studded attack. Guo Tianye scored the only goal of the game on the day and will hope to replicate his heroics this weekend.

Shandong Luneng form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-L-L-W-W

Guangzhou Evergrande form guide in the Chinese Super League: W-W-W-D-W

Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande Team News

Shandong Luneng have a formidable squad

Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng have a powerful squad at their disposal but will be unable to field Hao Junmin and Dai Lin in this game. Brazilian midfielder Leonardo is not available for this fixture.

Injured: Hao Junmin

Doubtful: Dai Lin

Suspended: None

Not Available: Leonardo

Talisca is an important player for Guangzhou Evergrande

Guangzhou Evergrande

Wei Shihao and Liao Lisheng have picked up niggles over the past few fixtures and may not play a role in this game. The away side has a powerful squad and should be able to manage a victory in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Wei Shihao, Liao Lisheng

Suspended: None

Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI

Shandong Luneng Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Rongze Han; Song Long, Tamas Kadar, Liu Junshuai, Wang Tong; Marouane Fellaini; Wu Xinghan, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao, Moises; Graziano Pelle

Guangzhou Evergrande secure championship stage spot as Paulinho shines https://t.co/BhhJkJjrDQ via @scmpnews — SCMP Sport (@SCMP_Sport) September 10, 2020

Guangzhou Evergrande Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Liu Dianzuo; Zhang Linpeng, Mei Fang, Ji-Su Park, Gao Zhunyi; Zou Zheng; Xu Xin, Paulinho, Ai Kesen; Talisca, Fernandinho

Shandong Luneng vs Guangzhou Evergrande Prediction

Guangzhou Evergrande have a powerful and well-balanced side and should be able to win this game. The likes of Paulinho and Talisca have been in excellent form and will look to lead their side to victory yet again on Sunday.

Shandong Luneng have Marouane Fellaini in their side and the Belgian midfielder can help the home side dominate the middle of the pitch. Guangzhou Evergrande have plenty of firepower, however, and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Shandong Luneng 1-2 Guangzhou Evergrande

