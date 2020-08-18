Shandong Luneng vs Henan Jianye prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns after a day's break for its sixth game week, starting off with a feisty fixture between Shandong Luneng and Henan Jianye.

It's getting tight at the top of Group A, in particular, as a mere two points separate fourth-placed Shanghai Shenhua and Guangzhou Evergrande.

Shandong Luneng have started their campaign fairly well, earning 10 points from their opening five matches. After a draw and a loss dented their progress at the beginning, they now enter this game on the back of consecutive victories.

A third successive win would take them to 13 points, above the rest of the pack in Group A.

Henan Jianye, meanwhile, have amassed a point per game on average, courtesy of a win, two losses and just as many draws. They were humbled by the group leaders last time out and will be looking for redemption here at the Jinzhou Stadium.

It's not been a happy hunting ground for them, however, as Shandong Luneng have not been beaten in their last nine home matches against Henan Jianye in all competitions.

Therefore, we shall break down everything you need to know ahead of Shandong Luneng's match-up against Henan Jianye.

Shandong Luneng v Henan Jianye: Head-to-head

Shandong Luneng wins: 11

Henan Jianye wins: 7

Draws: 6

Shandong Luneng v Henan Jianye: Form Guide

Last five matches (Chinese Super League)

Shandong Luneng wins: W-W-L-D-W

Henan Jianye: L-W-D-D-L

Shandong Luneng v Henan Jianye: Team News

Graziano Pelle will be hoping to continue his goalscoring form for Shandong Luneng

Shandong Luneng

Roger Guedes is the only player ruled out of this fixture as Shandong head into the encounter with an otherwise fully fit squad. Former Southampton forward Graziano Pelle will aim to continue his scoring spree as he is set to lead the line.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Roger Guedes

Ke Zhao is expected to miss out for Henan Jianye due to injury

Henan Jianye

Ke Zhao is the solitary player missing for Henan Jianye due to injury, while Christian Bassogog is unavailable. The rest of the squad is raring to go for this one. There are no suspensions for this match from either camp's perspective.

Injured: Ke Zhao

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Christian Bassogog

Shandong Luneng v Henan Jianye: Probable XI

Shandong Luneng predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rongze Han; Liu Yang, Zheng Zheng, Moise Lima, Zhang Chi; Hao Junmin, Marouane Fellaini; Wu Xinghan, Duan Liuyu, Jin Jingdao; Graziano Pelle

Henan Jianye predicted XI (5-4-1): Yan Wu; Abduwali Ablet, Gu Cao, Wang Shangyuan, Hao Chen, Yang Kuo; Ivo, Tim Chow, Xingyu Ma, Du Changjie; Henrique Dourado

Shandong Luneng v Henan Jianye: Match Prediction

Shandong Luneng will have to grind it out against a packed Henan defence, but we expect them to break the opposition down in the second-half and scalp a vital victory after going a goal down early through a counter.

Predicted score: Shandong Luneng 2-1 Henan Jianye

