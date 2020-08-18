The spotlight returns to Lisbon as Bayern Munich go toe-to-toe against OL Lyon in the much-awaited Champions League semifinal clash.

Both sides have been excellent thus far in Europe's top-tier competition, albeit with their unique methodologies. While Bayern Munich have brushed teams aside almost leisurely, Lyon are carrying on the legacy of dark horses in the UCL.

If the group stage and a 7-1 victory on aggregate against Chelsea in the Round of 16 wasn't enough of a demonstration, the Bavarians decimated Barcelona 8-2 in the last eight to assemble themselves as arguably the most feared unit across the footballing horizon.

In what was one of the most historic triumphs in UCL, Bayern Munich's field day included doubles from Philippe Coutinho and Thomas Muller, along with goals from Serge Gnabry, Ivan Perisic, Joshua Kimmich and of course, Robert Lewandowski.

⚽ Müller 4'

⚽ Perišić 22'

⚽ Gnabry 28'

⚽ Müller 31'

⚽ Kimmich 63'

⚽ Lewandowski 82'

⚽ Coutinho 85'

⚽ Coutinho 89'#FCBFCB Highlights 🎥⭐https://t.co/Lf9YmlDTt2 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 18, 2020

Meanwhile, following the upset against Juventus, Lyon put forth one of their finest displays of the season when they tactically outmanoeuvred title favourites Manchester City in the previous round courtesy of a 3-1 win.

Given what Bayern Munich have been about since the turn of the year, they certainly are a different proposition. Hansi Flick's side have won 24 of their last 25 matches in all competitions.

On that note, we look at everything you need to know ahead of Bayern Munich's semifinal versus OL Lyon.

Bayern Munich v Lyon: Head-to-head

Bayern Munich wins: 4

Lyon wins: 2

Draws: 2

Bayern Munich v Lyon: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W

Lyon: W-L-L-W-W

Bayern Munich v Lyon: Team News

Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard returned to light training earlier this week

Bayern Munich

Benjamin Pavard, the only one sidelined for Bayern Munich until now, is finally back in light training. However, he is unlikely to drift into the starting XI for the all-important match.

Likewise, Ivan Perisic should also keep his place down the flanks after a couple of stellar UCL performances.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Moussa Dembele will be eyeing for a spot in the starting XI following his heroics against Manchester City

OL Lyon

Moussa Dembele, who has been sensational off the bench in the Champions League more often than not, will be vying for a spot in the starting XI. Elsewhere, Lyon have no fresh injuries and are set to field the same starting line-up.

Maxwel Cornet: a worthy winner of the #UCL Goal of the Week award! 🏆pic.twitter.com/QZJe8WKNJc — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) August 17, 2020

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Bayern Munich v Lyon: Probable XI

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Leon Goretzka, Thiago Alcantara; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Ivan Perisic; Robert Lewandowski

OL Lyon predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwell Cornet; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Bayern Munich v Lyon: Match Prediction

Despite Lyon's gritty, praise-worthy performances, one cannot fancy them to win this one.

Bayern Munich are perhaps the most dangerous Champions League team in years, and they should win this one with yet another enthralling display.

Predicted score: Bayern Munich 4-1 OL Lyon

