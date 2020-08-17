RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

The first semi-final of the 2019/20 edition of the UEFA Champions League is set to take place tomorrow as a strong Paris Saint-Germain outfit lock horns with RB Leipzig at the Estadio da Luz in Lisbon. Both teams were impressive in their respective quarterfinal victories and can book a place in the Champions League final with a victory tomorrow.

Paris Saint-Germain managed a sensational comeback against Italian side Atalanta to secure a 2-1 victory last week. Marquinhos levelled the scores for Paris Saint-Germain in the 90th minute before substitute Eric Choupo-Moting bundled home the winner with one of the last kicks of the game.

RB Leipzig is one of the dark horses of the Champions League at the moment and reached the first semi-final in its history after a Julian Nagelsmann masterclass handed the side a historic victory against Atletico Madrid. The Germans played an attractive style of football against Diego Simeone's team and can pose a potent threat to Paris Saint-Germain in the final third.

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain and RB Leipzig have played only one friendly against each other in 2014. The game ended in a 4-2 victory with the Germans with first-choice striker Yussuf Poulsen getting on to the scoresheet.

Both teams have improved significantly since 2014, however, and Paris Saint-Germain has become a powerhouse in European football after some astonishing investments in the transfer market. RB Leipzig has one of the most talented technical teams in Europe and will have to come up with something special to surprise Paris Saint-Germain.

RB Leipzig form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Paris Saint-Germain form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Barcelona could face further humiliation if Bayern Munich and Coutinho win the Champions League

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Team News

RB Leipzig is a formidable side

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig has had plenty of time to prepare for the Champions League and has a fully fit squad with the exception of Ibrahima Konate. Dani Olmo has excelled for the German side in the absence of the departed Timo Werner and is likely to lead the line against Paris Saint-Germain.

Injuries: Ibrahima Konate

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Kylian Mbappe is back from injury

Paris Saint-Germain

Thomas Tuchel had to field a makeshift starting eleven against Atalanta as Paris Saint-Germain was hampered by Kylian Mbappe's injury and Angel di Maria's suspension. Both players will be available for selection tomorrow and Mbappe is likely to return to the side against RB Leipzig.

Keylor Navas injured his thigh against Atalanta and has been ruled out of this fixture along with Marco Verratti. Idrissa Gueye also picked up a niggle and may not feature against RB Leipzig. Thiago Silva and Layvin Kurzawa returned to full training last week and are available for selection.

Injuries: Keylor Navas, Marco Verratti

Doubtful: Idrissa Gueye

Suspensions: None

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Peter Gulacsi; Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Angelino; Kevin Kampl, Konrad Laimer; Christopher Nkunku, Daniel Olmo, Marcel Sabitzer; Yussuf Poulsen

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Rico; Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Thiago Silva, Juan Bernat; Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes, Julian Draxler; Kylian Mbappe, Mauro Icardi, Neymar

RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

With a forward line of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, and Mauro Icardi with Angel di Maria on the bench, Paris Saint-Germain is the indisputable favourite in this contest. Dayot Upamecano will have to put in the performance of his life to keep the French club's imposing attack quiet on the night.

RB Leipzig has plenty of aces up its sleeve, however, and Julian Nagelsmann will have specific plans in place for the French champions' brilliant individuals. The German team plays as a cohesive unit and outplayed Atletico Madrid last week. The stage is set for an exciting fixture as Paris Saint-Germain tries to overcome a feisty RB Leipzig outfit and reach its first Champions League final.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 RB Leipzig

Also Read: Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops as Bavarians obliterate dismal Blaugrana in historic defeat | UEFA Champions League 2019-20