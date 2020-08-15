Reports: Barcelona could face further humiliation if Bayern Munich and Coutinho win the Champions League

Barcelona's nightmare just does not seem to end. According to several reports in the Spanish media, the Catalan club agreed to a clause in Philippe Coutinho's contract during the Brazilian's acquisition for Liverpool and could potentially face further humiliation in the aftermath of a historic defeat.

Bayern Munich is the best team in the world at the moment and showed Barcelona no mercy yesterday with a performance that will likely be etched in Champions League folklore. The Bavarian juggernaut ripped Barcelona apart with its extraordinary work-rate and directness and is the favourite to win the Champions League this season.

IF Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League with Bayern this season...



Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool another €5m in add-ons due to the clauses being player-specific bonuses and not club-specific.



WOW 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dcIgz1wvXN — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 15, 2020

Barcelona's shambolic performance has resulted in an unprecedented inquisition at the club and the Catalans' misery can potentially be further compounded if Bayern Munich goes on to win the Champions League.

Barcelona will reportedly have to pay Liverpool an additional €5 million in add-ons if Philippe Coutinho wins the Champions League this season. The Brazilian midfielder is still a Barcelona player and is currently on loan to Bayern Munich.

Also Read: 5 ideal replacements for Quique Setien at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho humiliates Barcelona with a sensational cameo

Philippe Coutinho had a brilliant game

Advertisement

Barcelona was reeling in shock at the half-time break after Bayern Munich had put four goals past Marc-Andre ter Stegen to stun the Catalans. The likes of Thomas Muller and Leon Goretzka had field days in the office as Bayern Munich ran riot against Barcelona in the first half to put the game to bed.

Bayern Munich was in no mood to relent in the second half and while Luis Suarez did manage to find some consolation, Joshua Kimmich added salt into Barcelona's wounds with his goal. The worst, however, was yet to come.

Philippe Coutinho was not painted in the best of lights by the Catalan media during his time at Barcelona. The on-loan Bayern Munich star came on in the 75th minute and picked up an assist almost immediately to shock his former his side.

Two goals and one assist in 15 minutes.



Is it too late now to say sorry? 💸 pic.twitter.com/5kkV3Mx45O — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 15, 2020

Coutinho then scored the seventh and eighth goal for Bayern Munich in quick succession and while his celebrations against his former club were fairly muted, the Brazilian inadvertently managed to make a massive statement against his treatment at Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 for a whopping €160 million transfer fee. The talented midfielder was unable to fit into Barcelona's starting eleven and was largely labelled as a flop during his time at Barcelona. The Catalan giants failed to integrate the former Liverpool star into the side and negotiated a loan deal with Bayern Munich.

Coutinho did not succeed at Barcelona

Barcelona's tryst with Philippe Coutinho will likely go down as the worst experiment in football history. Liverpool went on to defeat Barcelona by a 4-0 margin at Anfield and eventually won the Champions League.

Philippe Coutinho's loan move to Bayern Munich has already come back to haunt Barcelona in the worst possible manner. The fact that Barcelona will have to pay Liverpool €5 million if Bayern Munich goes on to win the Champions League is arguably one of the most absurd anecdotes in the Catalan club's history.

Also Read: Bayern Munich 8-2 Barcelona: 5 Hits and Flops as Bavarians obliterate dismal Blaugrana in historic defeat | UEFA Champions League 2019-20