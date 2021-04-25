Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shandong Taishan and Guangzhou FC will trade tackles on Tuesday, with three points at stake in Group A of the Chinese Super League.
The hosts come into this game off the back of a 2-0 victory away to Chongqing Liangjiang last Tuesday. Goals from Leandro Pereira and Tianyu Guo gave the visitors all three points.
Guangzhou FC played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Guangzhou derby at home against City. Shaocong Wu scored a late goal to snatch a point for the hosts after they had missed a first-half penalty.
Shandong Taishan currently occupy top spot in Group A of the CSL. Meanwhile, Guangzhou FC are in fifth spot and will be looking to register their first win of the new season.
Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head
This will be the 27th meeting between the sides and Guangzhou FC have the overwhelmingly better record.
The South China Tigers have 14 wins and 10 draws to their name, while Shandong Taishan have secured three victories.
Their most recent meeting came on 13 September 2020 when goals from Elkeson and Paulinho gave Guangzhou FC a 2-1 win away from home.
Shandong Taishan form guide: L
Guangzhou FC form guide: D
Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou FC Team News
Shandong Taishan
There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Guangzhou FC
Manager Fabio Cannavaro's squad also have a clean bill of health ahead of the trip to Shandong.
Injury: None
Suspension: None
Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI
Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dalei Wang (GK); Long Song, Zheng Zheng, Ke Shi, Tong Wang; Xiang Ji, Joon-Ho Son, Xin Xu; Xinghan Wu, Tianyu Guo, Jingdao Jin
Guangzhou FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Dianzuo Liu (GK); Zhunyi Gao, Tyias Browning, Linpeng Zhang, Hanwen Deng; Dinghao Yan, Zhi Zheng, Elkeson, Alan Carvalho Liyu Yang
Shandong Taishan vs Guangzhou FC
Guangzhou are one of the sides with genuine title ambitions this season and they need a victory to keep their ambitions on track.
The hosts have enough quality in their ranks to cause Cannavaro's side problems but we are predicting a victory for the visitors in a high-scoring fixture.
Prediction: Shandong Taishan 1-3 Guangzhou FC