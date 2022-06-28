Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Port and Shanghai Shenhua will square off at the Jinzhou Stadium in Chinese Super League action on Wednesday.

In yet another edition of the Shanghai Derby, both sides will be gunning for a win but Shanghai Shenhua have been the better side this season and are one of the three sides still undefeated in the league.

Shanghai Port have been without Oscar and Aaron Mooy this season and that has impacted their performances in the league thus far. They are eighth in the league standings, trailing Shanghai Shenhua by seven points. Shanghai Shenhua are tied with league leaders Wuhan Three Towns on 16 points, only trailing them on goal difference.

Shanghai Shenhua made it three wins in a row with a 2-1 victory against Guangzhou while Port returned to winning ways with a 2-1 win against Wuhan Zall last time around.

Meanwhile, Mooy has returned to his home in Scotland. SIPG is planning to have Oscar go to Hainan to undergo out-of-Shanghai quarantine. The advantage is he might starting fitness training after 7 days instead of 14.Meanwhile, Mooy has returned to his home in Scotland.

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

The two rivals have met each other 24 times across all competitions since 2013. Shanghai Port have been the better side in this fixture and currently enjoy a 12-6 lead in wins while six games have ended in draws.

They last met in league action earlier this month at the Puwan Stadium, with Shenhua securing a 2-0 win. It was their first victory against their local rivals since 2016.

Shanghai Port form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Shanghai Port

Oscar and Aaron Mooy have not joined up with the squad this season and are the only absentees for the Red Eagles.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Oscar, Aaron Mooy.

Shanghai Shenhua

Having not featured in the last two games, Liu Ruofan's involvement in the game remains doubtful. The Flower of Shanghai have no other reported injuries to worry about.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Liu Ruofan.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XIs

Shanghai Port (4-4-2): Junling Yan (GK); Shenchao Wang, Ang Li, Linpeng Zhang, Wenjun Lu; Chunxin Chen, Murahmetjan Muzepper, Shiyuan Yang, Jin Feng; Paulinho, Zhurun Liu.

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Qinhan; Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Haijian Wang, Sun Shilin; Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding.

Shanghai Port vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

While Shanghai Port have traditionally been the better side in this fixture, Shanghai Shenhua have been in terrific form this term and boast the best defensive record in the league (conceding just three goals).

When the two sides met earlier this month, Shenhua were able to secure an easy 2-0 win and we are backing them to come out on top in this match.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 1-2 Shanghai Shenhua

