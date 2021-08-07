Shanghai Port vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Port welcome Wuhan FC to the Shanghai Stadium on Monday for round 13 of the Chinese Super League.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season after the spoils were shared in an uneventful goalless draw in July’s reverse fixture.

Shanghai Port returned to winning ways in emphatic style as they claimed a 5-0 victory over Dalian Pro on Friday.

In a goal glut at the Dalian Sports Center Stadium, Shanghai Port put in a superb team performance as five different players were on the scoresheet.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Changchun Yatai at the Changchun Sports Center Stadium on Tuesday.

The win saw Ivan Leko’s men move into the AFC Champions League qualification spot. With 22 points from 11 games, they are currently third in the league table, level on points with Changchun Yatai.

Shanghai Port have lost just twice in their last 12 games across all competitions, picking up six wins and four draws.

Wuhan FC, on the other hand, were denied their first win of the season on Friday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow strugglers Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

In-form forward Jean Evrard Kouassi scored for the fourth straight game to give Wuhan the lead, but Dun Ba restored parity in the 43rd minute.

Xiaopeng Li’s men have now failed to taste victory in their last 13 games across all competitions, picking up seven draws and losing on six occasions.

They are currently 12th on the log, level on seven points with Qingdao FC, Cangzhou Mighty Lions and Dalian Pro.

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan FC Head-To-Head

Shanghai Port have been utterly imperious in this fixture, claiming nine wins from their 15 games against Wuhan FC. The visitors have managed just one win, while five games have ended in draws.

Shanghai Port Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Wuhan FC Form Guide: D-D-D-L-D

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan FC Team News

Shanghai Port

Shanghai Port are without Croatian defender Ante Majstorovic, who has been sidelined with a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Injured: Ante Majstorovic

Suspended: None

Wuhan FC

The visitors head into the game with a fully-fit squad and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Shanghai Port Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yan Junling (GK); Hai Yu, Zhen Wei, Guan He; Shiyuan Yang, Huacheng Zheng, Wang Shenchao, Lu Wenjun; Oscar, Ricardo Lopes, Shenglong Li

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang; Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Shanghai Port vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Shanghai Port head into the game off the back of an emphatic 5-0 win over Dalian Pro and will be high in confidence.

They boast a stronger and more experienced crop of players and we predict they will put that to good use to claim all three points.

Prediction: Shanghai Port 2-0 Wuhan FC

