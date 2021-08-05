Shanghai Shenhua vs Changchun Yatai prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Looking to end their three-game winless run in the Chinese Super League, Shanghai Shenhua take on Changchun Yatai at the Shanghai Hongkou Football Stadium on Friday.

The visitors, who are in fine form, extended their unbeaten run to four games after claiming a 2-1 win over Shanghai Port last Saturday.

Shanghai Shenhua failed to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by Hebei.

Despite being on the front foot for most of the game, Shanghai Shenhua failed to grab a breakthrough strike as Hebei held on for a point.

Prior to that, Shanghai Shenhua played out a 0-0 draw with Wuhan FC before losing 1-0 away to Shanghai Port.

After a superb start to the season, Kang-Hee Choi’s men appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks.

They have picked up just two wins from their last eight games, losing three matches and drawing three.

With 16 points from 10 games, Shanghai Shenhua are currently 10th in the Chinese Super League table, three points and five places below Friday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Changchun Yatai continued their impressive form as they claimed a 2-1 victory against Shanghai Port.

Brazilian forward Junior Negao put on a masterclass as he scored a second-half brace to cancel out Wenjun Lyu’s opener and hand Changchun Yatai a comeback win.

This was the third win in four games for Chen Yang’s men, who have also lost just once in their last 10 outings.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Changchun Yatai Head-To-Head

Changchun Yatai have a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, picking up nine wins from their last 19 encounters. Shanghai Shenhua have picked up four wins, while six games have ended in draws.

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide: W-W-D-L-D

Changchun Yatai Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Shanghai Shenhua vs Changchun Yatai Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

Head coach Kang-Hee Choi will have to cope without the services of Xinli Peng and Chen Zheng, who have been sidelined with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Shanghai Shenhua.

Injured: Xinli Peng, Chen Zheng

Suspended: None

Changchun Yatai

Barring any late fitness issues, there are no known injuries for Changchun Yatai heading into the game. They have no suspended players.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Changchun Yatai Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhen Ma; Jiabao Wen, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Xi Wu, Christian Bassagog, Hanchao Yu; Giovanni Moreno, Jinhao Bi

Changchun Yatai Predicted XI (5-4-1): Xiaotian Shi; Zhiyu Yan, Yu Zhang, Jores Okore, Jie Sun, Qi Cui; Erik, Yufeng Zhang, Guangwen Li, Long Tan; Changcheng Cheng

Shanghai Shenhua vs Changchun Yatai Predicted

Shanghai Shenhua have seen their form drop in recent weeks and have failed to pick up a win in their last three outings. While they will be aiming to end this poor form, they face the stern test of taking on a rejuvenated Changchun Yatai side.

The visitors are also on a four-game unbeaten run in this fixture and we predict this trend will continue as Shanghai Shenhua are currently out-of-sorts.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-2 Changchun Yatai

Edited by Peter P