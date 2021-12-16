Shanghai Shenhua vs Chongqing Liangjiang prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021 

Shanghai Shenhua will host Chongqing Liangjiang in a Chinese Super League relegation playoff fixture on Saturday.

The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Cangzhou Mighty Lions in their last game on Wednesday. Lonsana Doumbouya and Oscar Maritu scored in either half to share the spoils at fulltime.

Chongqing Liangjiang fell to a 1-0 defeat to Dalian Pro on the same day. Che Jie's first-half own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left them in fifth spot in the relegation playoff table while Shanghai Shenhua sit in third spot, with four points garnered from two matches.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Chongqing Liangjiang Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 21 occasions in the past and Shanghai Shenhua have historically been better.

The Flower of Shanghai have 12 wins to their name, while seven matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils. Saturday's visitors were victorious on just two occasions.

One of those wins came in their most recent clash, a 2-0 win in the semifinals of the playoffs in November 2020.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-D

Chongqing Liangjiang form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Shanghai Shenhua vs Chongqing Liangjiang Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Chongqing Liangjiang

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Chongqing Liangjiang.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng (GK); Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiaoting Feng, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Alexander N'Doumbou, Xinli Peng, Shilin Su; Lonsana Doumbouya, Adrian Mierzejewski

Chongqing Liangjiang Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Xiaofei Deng (GK); Shuai Yang, Wu Xu, Shenglong Jiang, Xuelong Su; Honglin Dong, Le Liu, Jie Chen, Xiyang Huang; Jing Feng; Congyao Yin

Shanghai Shenhua vs Chongqing Liangjiang Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua are heavy favorites to emerge victorious in this game and having played out a shock draw on Wednesday, Mao Yijun's side will be eager to return to winning ways.

Chongqing Liangjiang are currently short of confidence owing to their poor run of results and are unlikely to muster enough to challenge Shenhua. We are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 Chongqing Liangjiang

Edited by Shardul Sant