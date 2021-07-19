Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League returns to action on Monday as Shanghai Shenhua take on Dalian Pro at Kunshan Stadium.

This will be the first piece of action for both sides following a lengthy two-month break, and they will be aiming to mark their return in style.

After seeing their form decline, Shanghai Shenhua will look to end their poor run of results and resume their charge up the Chinese Super League table on Monday.

Choi Kang-hee's men last took to the pitch on 17 May, when they fell to a slender 1-0 defeat against Changchun Yatai.

In that encounter, 28-year-old midfielder Peng Wang scored the only goal of the game to end Changchun Yatai’s three-game winless run.

The defeat extended Shanghai Shenhua’s winless run to three games, as they were previously held to successive 1-1 draws against Hebei and Shanghai Port.

With nine points from nine outings, Shanghai Shenhua are currently fifth in the Super League table, three points behind league leaders Shandong Taishan.

Meanwhile, after a run of three straight losses, Dalian Pro picked up their first win of the season when they claimed a 1-0 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

However, they came crashing back to earth last time out as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Shanghai Port.

This poor run of results has seen José González's side drop to 15th place on the log, just one point above rock-bottom Wuhan FC.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Head-To-Head

Shanghai Shenhua head into the game as the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their 12 encounters with Dalian Pro.

The visitors have picked up three wins, while five games have ended all square.

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide: W-W-D-D-L

Dalian Pro Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Shangai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Team News

Shangai Shenhua

Barring any late fitness issues, Shanghai Shenhua will head into the game without any injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Dalian Pro

Similarly, there are no known injuries in the Dalian Pro camp, meaning head coach José González has a full strength squad at his disposal on Monday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng; Lu Zhang, Matej Jonjić, Xiaoting Feng, Jiabao Wen; Baojie Zhu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Xinli Peng, Hanchao Yu; Christian Bassogog, Jinhao Bi

Dalian Pro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Chong Zhang; Guowen Sun, Marcus Danielson, Yanfeng Dong, Pengfei Shan; Xuri Zhao; Jinxian Wang, Wei Wu, Long Zheng, Liangming Lin; Huanhuan Shan

Shanghai Shenhua vs Dalian Pro Prediction

Dalian Pro have struggled to perform on the road this season. They have so far failed to pick up a point from their two away games, conceding five and scoring none.

While Shanghai Shenhua have seen their form dip, we predict they will capitalize on the visitors' poor away form to claim the win.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-1 Dalian Pro

Edited by Peter P