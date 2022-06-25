Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Shenhua will go head-to-head against Guangzhou at the Puwan Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Shanghai continued their fine form in the league, recording a comfortable 2-0 win over Wuhan Zall last time around. With their fourth win in five games, they remain undefeated in the league. They will go atop the league standings with a win.

Guangzhou, meanwhile, scored their first goal of their campaign in their previous outing, overcoming Hebei 1-0. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half.

They picked up their first points and their first goals of the campaign last time around and will look to build on their momentum.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

The two rivals have locked horns 28 times across competitions since 1994. Guangzhou have been the dominant team in this fixture with 19 wins against their northern rivals.

Shanghai have been able to record just six wins in this fixture, while three games have ended in draws. The two teams last met in the campaign opener earlier this month, where Shanghai secured a 1-0 win.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W.

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

Liu Ruofan was left out of the squad in the previous game, so his involvement in this game remains doubtful. The Flower of Shanghai have no other reported injuries to worry about.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Liu Ruofan.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guangzhou FC

The South China Tigers have not reported any injuries ahead of the game. Afrden Asqer, though, will serve a one-match suspension after picking up a red card in his previous outing.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Afrden Asqer.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XIs

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Qinhan; Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Haijian Wang, Sun Shilin; Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding.

Guangzhou FC (4-2-3-1): Shenping Huo (GK); Likai Wan, Yang Li, Tyais Browning, Rijin Chen; Guangliang Huang, Dinghao Yan; Long Chen, Shihao Wei, Liyu Yang; Jie Ling.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

While Guangzhou have dominated proceedings against Shanghai this season, they have struggled to get going. They have scored just one goal in five games, while Shanghai have found the back of the net nine times while conceding just twice.

Taking the form of the two teams into consideration, a comfortable win for Shanghai seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-0 Guangzhou FC.

