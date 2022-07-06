Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Shenhua will square off against Hebei at the Jinzhou Stadium in their upcoming Chinese Super League fixture on Thursday.

After three wins in a row, Shanghai Shenhua have gone winless in their last two games, suffering a 4-2 loss to league leaders Wuhan Three Towns in their previous outing. They are now five points off the top of the standings in fourth place.

Hebei have just one win to their name this season and after a 2-1 victory against Wuhan Zall last Thursday, they fell to a 2-1 loss to Shanghai Port last time around.

Superliga de China @Superligachina #CSL & Stanciu ) : 2 (2 Zhu Jianrong ) al Shanghai Shenhua! #Jornada8 | El Wuhan Three Towns, recién ascendido y líder invicto, sigue dejando víctimas a su paso, esta vez goleando 4 (3 Marcao& Stanciu) : 2 (2 Zhu Jianrong) al Shanghai Shenhua! #CSL #Jornada8| El Wuhan Three Towns, recién ascendido y líder invicto, sigue dejando víctimas a su paso, esta vez goleando 4 (3 Marcao 🇧🇷 & Stanciu 🇷🇴) : 2 (2 Zhu Jianrong 🇨🇳) al Shanghai Shenhua! https://t.co/Uwl7vOIQIN

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei FC Head-to-Head

This will be the 14th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. Shanghai have been undefeated in their last five meetings against the visiting side, which has helped them secure a 6-4 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared just three times between the two eastern Chinese rivals.

They last met in league action at the Langfang Stadium in June, with the reverse fixture ending in a 3-1 win for Shanghai Shenhua.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Hebei FC form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei FC Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

The Flower of Shanghai have no fresh injuries for the upcoming game. Wang Haijian will serve a one-game suspension in this game after picking up his fourth yellow card of the campaign in the previous league outings.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Liu Ruofan.

Suspended: Wang Haijian.

Unavailable: None.

Hebei FC

Hebei do not have any reported absentees ahead of this league clash.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei FC Predicted XIs

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Qinhan; Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Zhu Jianrong, Sun Shilin; Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding.

Hebei FC (4-5-1): Yaxiong Bao (GK); Lin Cui, Ximing Pan, Junzhe Zhang, Liu Jing; Wei Liao, Yunan Gao, Daogang Yao, Huaze Gao, Xuchen Yao; Tianyuan Xu.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei FC Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua have hit a bit of a bump in their league campaign, suffering their first loss of the season last time around. Hebei are second from bottom in the league standings, scoring just five goals in eight games thus far.

When the two sides meet for the second time this season on Thursday, a win for Shanghai seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-2 Hebei FC

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far