Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

The Chinese Super League continues with a fresh set of fixtures as Shanghai Shenhua welcome Hebei to the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 1-0 loss against Shanghai Port on Saturday, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 win over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

Shanghai Shenhua failed to return to winning ways last time out as they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Shanghai Port.

Despite seeing just 35% possession, 29-year-old forward Shenglong Li scored his first goal of the season to hand the hosts the win.

This followed a goalless draw against Wuhan FC last Wednesday. Shanghai Shenhua have now managed two wins from their last seven outings across all competitions.

This poor run of games has seen Choi Kang-hee’s men drop out of the AFC Championship qualification places into seventh place in the table.

Meanwhile, Hebei maintained their fine form last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

Magno Cruz canceled out Zhang Wei’s opener in the 20th minute, but Hongbo Yin restored Hebei’s lead five minutes before the break.

This was the second straight win for Jong-Bu Kim’s men, who claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over 10-man Dalian Pro last Wednesday.

With 17 points from nine games, Hebei are currently fifth on the log, two points and two places above Tuesday’s visitors.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei Head-To-Head

Shanghai Shenhua head into the game as the slightly superior side in this fixture, claiming five wins from their last 11 meetings with Hebei.

The visitors have picked up one less win, while two games have ended in draws.

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Hebei Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

The hosts will be without the services of Xinli Peng and Chen Zheng, who have been ruled out with injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Shanghai Shenhua.

Injured: Xinli Peng, Chen Zheng

Suspended: None

Hebei

Hebei will remain without defender Ximing Pan, who sustained a torn ligament injury. There are no suspensions for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhen Ma; Jiabao Wen, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Xi Wu, Christian Bassagog, Hanchao Yu; Giovanni Moreno, Jinhao Bi

Hebei Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yaxiong Bao; Haifeng Ding, Samir Memisevic, Chengdong Zhang, Lin Cui; Ole Selnaes, Qiuming Wang; Xuchen Yao, Hui Zhang, Hongbo Yin; Wei Zhang

Shanghai Shenhua vs Hebei Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua are currently on a three-game unbeaten run against Hebei and will be looking to extend their dominance in this fixture. However, they face a rejuvenated Hebei side who have won their last two games.

While the hosts will be aiming to return to winning ways, we predict the visitors will cancel out their efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 Hebei

