Shanghai Shenhua vs Qingdao FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Shenhua and Qingdao FC will battle for three points in the relegation group of the Chinese Super League on Sunday.

Shenhua are the highest-placed side in the relegation stage and got here by virtue of their fifth-placed finish in Group B of the regular season. Qingdao FC finished at the bottom of Group A in the regular season.

Shanghai Shenhua come into the game on the back of a 6-2 aggregate defeat to city rivals Shanghai Port in the semifinals of the Chinese FA Cup in November.

Qingdao were knocked out at the round of 16 courtsey of a 4-0 defeat to Wuhan FC.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Qingdao FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and a win is crucial to their hopes of remaining in the top-flight.

The hosts have won two and drawn two of their last five matches in all competitions. Qingdao have lost 10 of their last 11 games in all competitions.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Qingdao FC form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L

Shanghai Shenhua vs Qingdao FC Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Qingdao FC

There are also no known injuries or suspension concerns for Qingdao FC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Qingdao FC Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Cheng Zeng (GK); Jiabao Wen, Matej Jonjic, Xiaoting Feng, Mingjian Zhao; Hanchao Yu, Alexander N'Doumbou, Xinli Peng, Lu Zhang; Lonsana Doumbouya, Giovani Moreno

Qingdao FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shi Zhao (GK); Zheng Zou, Yu Yang, Jagos Vukovic, Jiashen Liu, Fei Wang; Hao Wang, Jian Liu, Jiali Hu; Dejan Radonjic, Bari Mamatil

Shanghai Shenhua vs Qingdao FC Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua are heavy favorites to secure the win and the home side have vastly superior quality to Qingdao FC.

The visitors struggled throughout the regular season and are among the forerunners to be relegated after the playoffs. Shenhua will aim to make their presence felt early in the match and are likely to start on the front foot.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should be only one winner in this game. We are backing Shanghai Shenhua to claim maximum points with a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 Qingdao FC

