Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Taishan prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022-23

Shanghai Shenhua will take on Shandong Taishan this weekend in Chinese Super League action.

Both the teams are wafting in the upper echelons of the Chinese Super League, with Shandong sitting second to leaders Wuhan Three Lions. Shanghai find themselves five points off Shandong as they face them on Saturday.

Shanghai come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Changchun Yatai. The visitors come into this game on the back of their fifth successive win against Tianjin Teda.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Taishan Head-to-Head

There have been 15 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between them, with Shandong Taishan having a slight 6-5 advantage in wins.

Shandong Taishan form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide: D-D-W-L-D

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Taishan Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

The hosts have no injury concerns or suspensions ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shandong Taishan

Bowei Song has not featured for Shandong Taishan in over two months and is not expected to start here.

Injured: Bowei Song

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Taishan Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zhen Ma; Denny Wang Yi, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Yunqui Li; Haijan Wang, Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Yunding Cao; Christian Bassogog, Ruofan Liu

Shandong Taishan Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wang Dalei; Yang Liu, Jadson, Ke Shi, Xiang Ji; Xu Xin, Jun-Ho Son; Zheng Zheng, Moisés, Pedro Delgado; Guo Tiany

Shanghai Shenhua vs Shandong Taishan Prediction

Both teams, especially the visitors, can ill-afford to slip up at this moment. With Wuhan enjoying a decent lead at the top, the rest of the pack have to stay in the hunt till the end. Wuhan enjoy a four-point lead over Shandong as they go into this weekend's round of CSL fixtures.

The historical record in this tie makes this game even harder to call. Shandong, nonetheless, enjoy incredible recent form which has seen them pick up all 15 points from their last five league outings.

Their rivals have been patchy to say the least. Shanghai was also in contention with Wuhan a couple of weeks ago. However, their recent performances have caused them to fall behind in the race for the title.

A narrow victory for the in-form visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 2-3 Shandong Taishan

