Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan FC prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2021

Shanghai Shenhua will be looking to make it three wins on the trot in the Chinese Super League when they welcome Wuhan FC to the Hongkou Football Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors have failed to taste victory in their last nine outings across all competitions and will be aiming to end this poor run of results.

Shanghai Shenhua picked up a second consecutive victory last Thursday when they claimed a 3-1 victory over Tianjin Jinmen Tiger.

In a game where both sides finished with 10 men, Adrian Mierzejewski, Shin Wook Kim and Yunding Cao were on target to hand Shanghai Shenhua the victory.

With 14 points from seven games, Kang-Hee Choi’s men are currently fifth in the Super League table, one point behind Shanghai Port in the AFC Champions League qualification places.

Meanwhile, Wuhan FC’s horrid run of results continued last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Dalian Pro.

In a game where Liangming Lin and Jean Evrard Kouassi scored for either side, Wuhan were the architects of their own downfall as they failed to convert countless glorious chances.

Xiaopeng Li’s men have now failed to win in their last nine games across all competitions, picking up four draws and losing on five different occasions.

Their last win came back in December 2020, when they claimed a 3-0 victory away to Beijing Guoan.

With four points from seven outings, Wuhan FC are currently 14th in the table, leveled on points with rock-bottom Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan FC Head-To-Head

This will be the sixth meeting between the two sides. Shanghai Shenhua are unbeaten in this fixture, claiming two wins and three draws from their previous five encounters.

Shanghai Shenhua Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Wuhan FC Form Guide: D-L-L-D-D

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan FC Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

Xinli Peng and Chen Zheng have been ruled out with fibula and rib injuries. Jiabao Wen is suspended, while defender Yue Zhu is currently away with the Chinese national team.

Injured: Xinli Peng, Chen Zheng

Suspended: Jiabao Wen

Unavailable: Yue Zhu

Wuhan FC

Meanwhile, barring any late fitness issues, there are no known injuries in the Wuhan FC camp. There are also no suspension concerns for Wuhan FC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan FC Predicted XI

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Shuai Li; Jiajun Bai, Chenjie Zhu, Matej Jonjic, Mingjian Zhao; Yunding Cao, Xi Wu, Adrian Mierzejewski, Hanchao Yu; Giovanni Moreno, Jinhao Bi

Wuhan FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Zhifeng Wang; Daniel Carrico, Boyu Yang, Junjian Liao; Honglue Zhao, Hang Li, Yinong Tian, Yun Liu, Yuhao Chen; Jean Kouassi, Leo Baptistao

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan FC Prediction

Wuhan FC have endured a disappointing campaign so far. They are level with last-placed Chongqing Liangjiang Athletic and have failed to pick up a league victory all season. They take on a rejuvenated Shanghai Shenhua side who have picked up wins in their last two outings.

We predict the hosts will comfortably claim all three points as they head into the game in stronger form and boast a better crop of players in their squad.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 3-0 Wuhan FC

