Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Yangtze River prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2022

Shanghai Shenhua and Wuhan Yangtze River will square off at the Jinzhou Stadium in the Chinese Super League on Monday.

The two teams have got off to solid starts in their 2022 campaign and have ten and nine points, respectively. Shanghai are undefeated in four league games, winning three.

After a 1-1 draw against Wuhan Three Towns last week, Shanghai returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory against Hebei FC. They are tied on points with Wuhan Three Towns and Henan Jinaye, trailing the duo only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Wuhan Yangtze River's winning run came to an end when they suffered a 3-1 defeat to local rivals Wuhan Three Towns.

Titan Sports Plus @titan_plus In the first Wuhan derby ever in Chinese top flight, Wuhan Three Towns defeated Wuhan Yangtze at ease in Dalian. Marcao made a brace and Davidson added another goal. Felicio Brown Forbes pulled one back at the last minute. FT: Wuhan Three Towns 3:1 Wuhan Yangtze. In the first Wuhan derby ever in Chinese top flight, Wuhan Three Towns defeated Wuhan Yangtze at ease in Dalian. Marcao made a brace and Davidson added another goal. Felicio Brown Forbes pulled one back at the last minute. FT: Wuhan Three Towns 3:1 Wuhan Yangtze. https://t.co/IHLcEycWaE

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Yangtze River Head-to-Head

Shanghai Shenhua and Wuhan Yangtze, previously known as Wuhan Zall, have crossed paths six times across competitions since 2013. Shanghai are undefeated against their western rivals, with two wins and four draws. The two teams last met in league action in July 2021, with the contest ending in a goalless draw.

Shanghai Shenhua form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W.

Wuhan Yangtze River form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Yangtze River Team News

Shanghai Shenhua

With Liu Ruofan making an appearance from the bench in the previous game, The Flower of Shanghai have no reported injuries to worry about at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Wuhan Yangtze River

There are also no reported injuries or suspension concerns for Wuhan Yangtze River. Hu Rentian was taken off against Wuhan Three Towns, so his involvement remains doubtful.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Hu Rentian.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Yangtze River Predicted XIs

Shanghai Shenhua (4-4-2): Zhen Ma (GK), Jiang Shenglong, Bi Jinhao, Zhu Chenjie, Sun Qinhan; Alexander N'Doumbou, Wu Xi, Haijian Wang, Sun Shilin; Christian Bassogog, Cao Yunding.

Wuhan Yangtze (4-3-3): Wang Zhifeng (GK); Miang Tian, Li Peng, Bruno Viana, Dong Xu; Hu Jinghang, Asmir Kajevic, Wang Jingbin; Hu Jiali, Felicio Brown Forbes, Luo Yi.

Shanghai Shenhua vs Wuhan Yangtze River Prediction

Shanghai Shenhua have the best defensive record in the league, conceding just two goals in four games. Wuhan Yangtze, meanwhile, have scored just five goals in the league but have made them count, winning three of their four league games.

This match is expected to be a closely contested affair, so a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Shanghai Shenhua 1-1 Wuhan Yangtze River.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far