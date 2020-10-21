Shanghai SIPG vs Shanghai Shenhua prediction, preview, team news and more | Chinese Super League 2020

The Chinese Super League returns with yet another exciting knock-out fixture this week as Shanghai SIPG play out their second leg against local rivals Shanghai Shenhua at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Centre. The first leg ended in a 0-0 stalemate and both sides will want to put in a better performance this Friday.

Shanghai SIPG have enjoyed an excellent season so far and finished the regular season at the top of Group B in the Chinese Super League table. The Shanghai giants have lost only two league games this season and have a slight upper hand going into this game.

Shanghai Shenhua have also exceeded expectations this season and finished in fourth place in Group A of the Chinese Super League season. Choi Kang-hee's side relies heavily on a robust defence and will have to be at its best in the second leg this week.

Shanghai SIPG vs Shanghai Shenhua Head-to-Head

Shanghai SIPG have an excellent record against their local rivals and have won nine games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two sides. Shanghai Shenhua have managed only four victories and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The 0-0 stalemate played between the two sides last week saw both sides fashion excellent chances for themselves. Shanghai SIPG have one of the most lethal attacking forces in the Chinese Super League and will want to make a statement on Friday.

Shanghai SIPG form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-L-W-W-W

Shanghai Shenhua form guide in the Chinese Super League: D-W-W-D-L

Shanghai SIPG vs Shanghai Shenhua Team News

Shanghai SIPG have a strong squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG have a fully-fit squad going into this game and have one of the best line-ups in the Chinese Super League. Oscar and Marko Arnautovic are sure to start the game and will have to lead their side to a victory on Friday.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

EL Sharaawy is unavailable for this game

Shanghai Shenhua

Stephan El Sharaawy tested positive for the coronavirus last week and is unavailable for this game. Shanghai Shenhua are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up for this game and are set to stick with their defensive set-up.

Injuries: Stephan El Sharaawy

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai SIPG vs Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI

Shanghai SIPG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yan Junling; Wang Shenchao, Zhen Wei, Guan He, Fu Huan; Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Aaron Mooy; Lu Wenjun, Oscar, Hulk; Marko Arnautovic

Shanghai Shenhua Predicted XI (4-4-2): Zeng Cheng; Wen Jiabao, Feng Xiaoting, Stephane Mbia, Zhao Mingjian; Cao Yunding, Peng Xinli, Alexander N'Doumbou, Zhang Lu; Giovanni Moreno, Bi Jinhao

Shanghai SIPG vs Shanghai Shenhua Prediction

Shanghai SIPG have an exceptional attacking line-up and the likes of Oscar, Hulk, and Marko Arnautovic will want to put in an improved performance on Friday. The Shanghai giants will have the upper hand in this fixture but cannot afford to slip up against their fierce rivals.

Shanghai Shenhua have one of the best defensive lines in the Chinese Super League and will look to take the game deep into extra-time. Their opposition has an immense array of attacking talent, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Shanghai SIPG 2-0 Shanghai Shenhua

