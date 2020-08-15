Chinese Super League giants Shanghai East Asia are set to face-off against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in a Group B match on Sunday, August 16, at the Suzhou City Stadium.

Both sides have performed respectively this season, especially Shanghai SIPG. They are the only team besides Group B leaders Beijing Guoan to not taste defeat this term, with a draw and an impressive three victories under their belt.

Shanghai have netted 10 goals in their four matches thus far, and are by some distance one of the most exciting teams in the competition due to the quality and ability within their ranks.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright registered their first win of the season in their most recent match against a hapless Tianjin Teda and will have their task cut out tomorrow. They have suffered one loss and picked up a couple of draws along the way so far.

Their record against Shanghai SIPG doesn't make for positive reading, as they head into this game with the possibility of losing their fourth game in a row against the same opposition. Additionally, Shanghai have netted at least two goals in all of their last five matches against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in all competitions.

On that note, we look at all you need to know ahead of Shanghai SIPG's Group B fixture versus Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.

Shanghai SIPG v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Head-to-head

Shanghai SIPG wins: 3

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright wins: 0

Draws: 4

Shanghai SIPG v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Shanghai SIPG: W-D-W-W-W

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: W-L-D-D-W

Shanghai SIPG v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Team News

Hulk continues to remain doubtful for Shanghai SIPG during this busy round of fixtures

Shanghai SIPG

While the entire Shanghai SIPG squad is raring to go, Hulk's fitness remains a huge concern for them. However, Marko Arnautovic should replace him and lead the line for Shanghai alongside Ricardo Lopes.

Wei Zhen, who missed the last game due to a suspension, is back in contention.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Hulk

Suspensions: None

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright manager Afshin Ghotbi has no injury concerns ahead of the game versus Shanghai SIPG.

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

For another consecutive match, Shijiazhuang Ever Bright have no injuries ahead of this fixture.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai SIPG v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Probable XI

Shanghai SIPG predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yan Junling; Shi Ke, He Guan, Fu Huan; Chen Binbin, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Wang Shenchao; Oscar; Ricardo Lopes, Marko Arnautovic

Shijiazhuang Ever Bright predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Puliang Shao; Zhiyun Zheng, Stoppila Sunzu, Xuan Cao, Chengjian Liao; Wang Peng I, Romulo; Yifeng Zang, Muriqui, Matheus; Oscar Taty Maritu

Shanghai SIPG v Shijiazhuang Ever Bright: Prediction

Shanghai SIPG are expected to pile pressure on Shijiazhuang Ever Bright right from the outset and could conclude the game within the opening exchanges with a couple of quick-fire strikes.

Predicted score: Shanghai SIPG 3-1 Shijiazhuang Ever Bright

