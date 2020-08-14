Manchester City will move one step closer to their perennial dream of attaining Champions League glory if they overcome OL Lyon on August 15.

Pep Guardiola's Cityzens have displayed their near-perfect style in the league but are yet to win the coveted UCL. One could claim they are closer than ever now, after having bossed their group stage and translated the same vein of form against Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

A pair of 2-1 victories across two legs put forth a huge statement of intent, reminding everyone why they have been widely touted as favourites to win.

A win here would mean they play the winners of Bayern Munich versus Barcelona — two clubs previously coached by Guardiola himself.

Rudi Garcia's men have been nothing short of phenomenal either, especially after they outclassed a fancied Juventus side in the previous knockout stage. They won the first leg by a goal to nil and followed that up with a 2-1 defeat that comprised of a vital away goal.

This will be their first time in the UCL quarterfinals since 2009/10. Not to mention, two wins and as many draws in the previous four games against English opposition would also inject a bit of confidence to their set-up.

Without further ado then, let's bring you everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City's quarterfinal match-up against Lyon.

Manchester City v Lyon: Head-to-head

Advertisement

Manchester City wins: 0

Lyon wins: 1

Draws: 1

Manchester City v Lyon: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions)

Manchester City: W-W-W-L-W

Lyon: L-L-W-W-L

Manchester City v Lyon: Team News

Manchester City continue to march on without Sergio Aguero, who is sidelined due to a knee injury

Manchester City

Manchester City continue to carry on without the talismanic Sergio Aguero, who has spent a long time on the sidelines due to a knee injury. Gabriel Jesus, arguably the team's best forward in the Champions League this season, should deputise in his place.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Mendy is back from suspension but Guardiola is unlikely to tinker the back four.

Injuries: Sergio Aguero

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Jason Denayer has a point to prove against Manchester City

OL Lyon

Moussa Dembele, who was on the bench against Juventus, could be the only change to a winning combination that has worked well for Lyon. Former Manchester City defender Jason Denayer will also have a point to prove against the Premier League club when he mans the back three. Lyon have a fully fit squad for this one.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Manchester City v Lyon: Probable XI

The sensational Kevin de Bruyne is one to watch out for on Saturday

Manchester City predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Kevin de Bruyne, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan; Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling

Memphis Depay is a key player for OL Lyon on the counter

Lyon predicted XI (3-5-2): Anthony Lopes; Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Fernando Marcal; Leo Dubois, Maxence Caqueret, Bruno Guimaraes, Houssem Aouar, Maxwell Cornet; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay

Manchester City v Lyon: Match Prediction

A lot is on the line in this fixture, and it's hard to look beyond a Manchester City win simply due to their attritional style and greater quality. They should find the first goal hard to come by but once the deadlock is broken, the English giants will see it out comfortably.

Predicted score: Manchester City 2-0 Lyon

Also read: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20