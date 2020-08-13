Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

It all boils down to Barcelona vs Bayern Munich. The Champions League, known for its skirmishes between the truest elites of Europe, is finally granting fixtures that will do down in history as spectacles.

And at present day, perhaps no other game in the last eight is marked on the calendar as much as Barcelona versus Bayern Munich.

In what is easily the tie of the round, Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona are set to face-off against Bayern Munich, who have not looked back since Hansi Flick's appointment at the helm.

Blaugrana have endured a rather substandard season that was affected by change in managers, lack of cohesion in the dressing room and a few other off-field headaches.

One however, can simply not strike them off with Messi shepherding them up top. When it looked like an uphill task against Napoli in the previous round following a patchy end to the La Liga, the Barcelona skipper put his hand up to remind the world of his individual supremacy.

Bayern Munich meanwhile, are one of the favourites to win the treble. Their unique, energetic and fast-paced dynamic setup has proved invincible at times, making them one of the most daunting oppositions in Europe.

On that note, we break down everything you need to know ahead of the highly-anticipated Champions League quarterfinal between Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Head-to-head

Barcelona wins: 2

Bayern Munich wins: 6

Draws: 2

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Form Guide

Last five matches (Champions League)

Barcelona: W-D-W-W-D

Bayern Munich: W-W-W-W-W

Barcelona v Bayern Munich: Team News

Sergio Busquets is set to return for Barcelona following a suspension

Barcelona

Barcelona's chances are surely enhanced with the added depth to their squad, as both Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal are poised to return following their suspensions.

The @ChampionsLeague final phase squad list

✈️ Lisbon, Portugal

A massive boost for the Spanish powerhouse is the return of Ousmane Dembele, whose explosive style of play could come in handy off the bench. Samuel Umtiti is one man surely ruled out of the clash.

Injuries: Samuel Umtiti

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Benjamin Pavard remains sidelined for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich will be without Benjamin Pavard, but may not have to worry about the same with an able Joshua Kimmich at right-back.

Jerome Boateng is expected to be fit in time after having stretched his muscle against Chelsea, while Kingsley Coman could also feature on the bench. Ivan Perisic should get the nod at left wing.

Injuries: Benjamin Pavard

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Probable XI

Antoine Griezmann could star in the diamond for Barcelona

Barcelona predicted XI (4-4-2): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Nelson Semedo, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi

Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the line for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Thiago Alcantara, Leon Goretzka; Ivan Perisic, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Match Prediction

Messi will clearly be the spark for Barcelona, but a lot would depend on how their midfield fares against Bayern Munich, who are known to choke the opposition and rob them off space.

One just gets the feeling Lewandowski and co. will produce the better chances and disrupt Barcelona's shape with their brand of football. If Barcelona are to take anything away from this tie, it'll boil down to their midfield's display alongside Messi.

This might just be the year that goes down in legend for Bayern Munich; a season that has witnessed one of the greatest turnarounds under Hansi Flick.

Predicted score: Barcelona 1-3 Bayern Munich

