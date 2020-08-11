In what is widely tipped to be a clash of heavyweights, Group B giants Shanghai SIPG lock horns with Wuhan Zall tomorrow, August 12, in the Chinese Super League.

The two giants are separated by a solitary point on the table. While Shanghai are unbeaten with two wins and a draw, a loss is what has accompanied Wuhan's victories thus far.

It's been a solid start to the season for Shanghai East Asia, as they smashed eight goals and conceded just two in their three matches. Qingdao Huanghai almost did the unthinkable against them last time out, only to concede an 89th penalty slotted home by Oscar.

Wuhan, on the other hand, have collected narrow yet well-deserved victories but fell short to Beijing Guoan in their second game. Although they returned to winning ways against Shijiazhuang Ever Bright in their previous fixture, it'll be a hard ask tomorrow.

They have lost four of their last five matches to Shanghai SIPG, who are in fact, undefeated in 10 of their 11 recent outings against them.

On that note, we dive right into everything you need to know ahead of Shanghai SIPG vs. Wuhan Zall.

Shanghai SIPG vs. Wuhan Zall: Head-to-head

Shanghai SIPG wins: 6

Wuhan Zall wins: 1

Draws: 4

Shanghai SIPG vs. Wuhan Zall: Form Guide

Last five matches (in all competitions including friendlies)

Shanghai SIPG: D-W-W-W-L

Wuhan Zall: W-L-W-L-L

Shanghai SIPG vs. Wuhan Zall: Team News

Hulk continues to remain a huge fitness doubt for Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG

Shanghai SIPG are set to be without Hulk once again, as the forward remains doubtful. They will require his firepower upfront in the latter stages of the tournament if they are to challenge for the title.

Shanghai, however, have the luxury of calling upon former Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic. Meanwhile, Wei Zhen is suspended after he picked up a red card in the last match.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Hulk

Suspensions: Wei Zhen

The crucial game against Shanghai SIPG comes too soon for Rafael da Silva

Wuhan Zall will be without two key foreign players in Rafael da Silva and Jean Evrard Kouassi, who are both sidelined with injuries. Eddy Gnahore is expected to be a vital option off the bench if he does not get the nod in the starting XI.

Injuries: Rafael da Silva, Jean Evrard Kouassi

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Shanghai SIPG vs. Wuhan Zall: Probable XI

Shanghai SIPG predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Yan Junling; Shi Ke, He Guan, Fu Huan; Chen Binbin, Mirahmetjan Muzepper, Odil Akhmedov, Wang Shenchao; Oscar; Ricardo Lopes, Marko Arnautovic

Wuhan Zall predicted XI (4-3-3): Dong Chunyu; Ming Tian, Liao Junjian, Daniel Carrico, Zhang Chengling; Liu Yun, Song Zhiwei, Li Hang; Zilei Jiang, Hu Jinghang, Leo Baptistao

Shanghai SIPG vs. Wuhan Zall: Match Prediction

Expect Shanghai to come away with all three points, move to the summit and end Wuhan Zall's promising run by inflicting a heavy defeat. Doesn't look like they'll miss Hulk, as Oscar should find the back of the net for them.

Predicted score: Shanghai SIPG 3-0 Wuhan Zall

