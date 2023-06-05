“She was following me with a telephone and a frying pan” – When Lionel Messi’s ex-girlfriend opened up on encounter with his mom

Macarena Lemos, one of Lionel Messi's former girlfriends, once opened up about how the player's mother Celia Cuccittini followed her in a store. While Messi has been in a long-term relationship with Antonella Roccuzzo, he reportedly had a fling with Lemos.

This happened when Messi was only 18 years old. Lemos said about her encounter with Lionel Messi's mom (via Bleacher Report):

"She was following me and taking photos until I turned around and asked her what was going on. That’s when she started insulting me. What was she doing there in the electronics section, with a frying pan in her hand? She was following me with a telephone and a frying pan."

She added:

"I have never came out and said whether I had slept with her son. I was 14 and he was 18 – and I didn’t reveal anything about our relationship. She treated me like I was nothing, as if I were hanging from her son’s ribs. She seems to think I said something to a magazine, but I never did. They are confused."

The alleged relationship between the duo, however, took place before Messi met his wife Antonella Roccuzzo. The former Barcelona star and Antonella have been married since 2017. They also have three kids together - Thiago (10), Mateo (7) and Ciro (5).

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany on Lionel Messi's potential return

Lionel Messi has already played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain during the 3-2 loss against Clermont Foot on June 3. He will leave the club as a free agent as his current deal with the Parisians expires at the end of this month.

Messi is set to join a new club as a free agent. The Argentine has been heavily linked with clubs like Al-Hilal and Barcelona.

Barca's sporting director Mateu Alemany recently spoke about Messi's potential return (via Fabrizio Romano Twitter):

“There are a lot of things that need to be considered regarding Messi, including La Liga's approval. No details can be given until this issue is resolved. We are waiting.”

Lionel Messi left Barcelona in 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. He is widely regarded as the Catalan club's greatest-ever player.

He registered 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the club, winning every trophy possible.

