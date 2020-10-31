Manchester City got themselves a big Premier League win on Saturday afternoon at Bramall Lane, as they beat Sheffield United 1-0 thanks to a first-half goal from Sheffield native Kyle Walker.

Manchester City definitely had the upper hand throughout the game, and created the better chances, so the victory was well-deserved. However, Pep Guardiola would have liked for his side to be a lot more clinical in front of goal than they actually were throughout the course of the game.

The goal that won them the game was a beauty, though. Walker was found in acres of space outside the box by Kevin de Bruyne, and he drilled a low short into the corner that gave Aaron Ramsdale no chance in the Sheffield United goal.

Here is how each Manchester City played performed in the game.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson Moraes - 6/10

Ederson had precious little to do throughout the game, as Sheffield United struggled to build any attack of note.

Kyle Walker - 8/10

Walker scored on his return to Bramall Lane, with a beauty of a strike from distance. Defensively, he was solid enough against Ben Osborn and Max Lowe on the right side, and got forward to give enough support to Riyard Mahrez.

Ruben Dias - 6/10

Dias was untroubled by the likes of Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie, but that was largely down to Sheffield United not being able to put enough quality on their deliveries into the box.

Aymeric Laporte - 6/10

This was an easy game for Laporte to feel his way back to his best, as he dealt with the aerial threat of McBurnie really well.

Joao Cancelo - 7/10

Cancelo followed last weekend's excellent performance at West Ham with another creditable display here. He defended well and didnt' allow George Baldock to get into crossing positions. He was also a terrific foil for Sterling, with his runs causing plenty of confusion in the Sheffield United defence.

Rodri - 6/10

Rodri had a couple of dodgy moments that might have been punished by a better side. He should take more care with some of his touches in his own defensive areas.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

The Portuguese international had a quiet afternoon. Bernardo didn't really get involved much in Manchester City's attacking play.

Kevin de Bruyne - 7/10

De Bruyne's pass through to Walker for the goal was made to look a lot easier than it actually was. The vision and the weight of the first-time pass was something that he made look ridiculously simple.

Riyad Mahrez - 6/10

Mahrez did have instances when he troubled Lowe with his dribbling, but eventually he would have loved to have been a lot more clinical. He had a great chance to score in the first half when the ball fell to him, but he skied his shot.

Raheem Sterling - 9/10

Sterling was Manchester City's best player on the day. His dribbling was sublime and terrorised Baldock. It was his excellence that led to De Bruyne eventually passing the ball to Walker for the goal.

Ferran Torres - 8/10

Starting another game as the leader of the line, Torres impressed with his movement and ability to get into goal-scoring areas. He might have had a couple of first-half goals if not for the excellent Ramsdale.

Substitutes

Phil Foden - N/A

Foden came on with barely ten minutes left to play.

Ilkay Gundogan - N/A

Gundogan came on only in the 84th minute of the game, and didn't have much time to impact the tournament.