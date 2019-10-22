Sheffield United 1-0 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops from the game | Premier League 2019-20

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 543 // 22 Oct 2019, 10:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal were handed a shock defeat away at Sheffield United as they lost out by 1-0

Sheffield United halted Arsenal's eight-match unbeaten run with a telling 1-0 victory over Unai Emery's men.

A timely opening in the 30th minute from Lys Mousset - in his first start for the Blades - eventually resulted in the most important touch of the game as the visitors struggled to carve open a sturdy, robust, determined Sheffield backline.

While the Gunners headed into this fixture on the back of five wins in six, Chris Wilder's men had to make a point to their pious supporters, who had stood witness to three consecutive home losses prior to this match-up.

"For the club to host a game like this, the magnitude of it - to play well and get a win is massive. We came under pressure in the second half but we limited them to a few chances and we backed up a good performance with a good result," said Wilder, after his side held on to keep their lead.

The win now means Arsenal have slipped to fifth place, two behind Leicester City and fierce rivals Chelsea, whereas Sheffield United's gritty football has seen them jump to ninth place, level on points with Bournemouth, Burnley, and Tottenham.

On that note, we look at five players who experienced contrasting fortunes at Bramall Lane.

Arsenal have kept as many clean sheets away from home in the Premier League (2) as Sheffield United since Unai Emery replaced Arsène Wenger.



Sheffield United have played four games. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/KKeKnQckMF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) October 21, 2019

#5 Hit: Dean Henderson

Sheffield United v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Dean Henderson put in another splendid display following that spill against Liverpool three weeks ago. The Englishman was decisive with his positioning, ordering, and timing throughout the evening.

Advertisement

Against a stacked Arsenal attack, he ought to be.

In total, he made three commendable saves on the evening. He kept out a Pepe free-kick which was more or less comfortable, but a timely dive at full stretch to thwart Granit Xhaka's thunderous effort from distance was spectacular.

Owing to his alertness, Henderson's performance looked far easier than it actually was. He has responded well since the Liverpool blunder and now stands out with an incredible 26 save-tally in the Premier League this season. Well-deserved clean sheet.

1 / 5 NEXT