Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking points as Spurs move back into the top four | Premier League 2020-21

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory in the 2020-21 Premier League in their trip to the Bramall Lane to face bottom-placed Sheffield United.

Tottenham Hotspur took a two-goal lead in the first half, with Serge Aurier opening the scoring from a header in the fifth minute, Son Heung-Min being the assist-provider.

After Harry Kane doubled Tottenham Hotspur's lead on the night, David McGoldrick pulled one back for Sheffield United. However, midfielder Tanguy Ndombele produced a moment of magic to restore the visitors' two-goal cushion only three minutes later.

The Blades, who'd only secured their first win of the campaign in their previous outing, fought back hard but Tottenham Hotspur were too strong for them.

Earlier in the game, a lack of concentration from the hosts saw Pierre-Emile Højbjerg steal possession in the middle of the park. The Dane played a wonderful ball to Harry Kane, who confidently dispatched it to put Tottenham Hotspur two goals to the good.

Sheffield United showed improved determination after the break, and their grit paid off in the 59th minute when David McGoldrick's header helped them reduce arrears on the night.

However, Tottenham Hotspur responded almost immediately, with Ndombele scoring a stunner to seal all three points for the visitors. Sheffield recorded more attempts on goal than Tottenham Hotspur, but their lack of quality proved to be their undoing.

On that note, we take a look at the five talking points from the game as Tottenham moved back to the top four with their second win in three games.

#5 Tottenham Hotspur end their winless run at Bramall Lane

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur proved too strong for Sheffield United on the night. They were two goals up by half-time and came back strong to seal the win after the hosts pulled one back.

It was Tottenham Hotspur's first win at Bramall Lane in seven attempts after last winning in South Yorkshire in 1975.

It was a well-deserved win for the visitors, who dominated every aspect of the game except shots on target.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur score another early goal in the Premier League

Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur scored from one of their very first sights on goal at Sheffield United.

Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale had done well to tip over Steven Bergwijn's driven strike early on. But his heroics came to nothing from the ensuing corner, as Son delivered an inviting ball that was met brilliantly by Serge Aurier.

It was the fifth time in this season's Premier League that Tottenham Hotspur opened the scoring within the first five minutes, the most by any team in the competition.

Fortunately, Tottenham Hotspur managed to make their early goal count and also added two more to take the win.

