Sheffield United v Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

All you need to know ahead of Chelsea's trip to Sheffield United.

Chelsea will aim to record their third consecutive win in the EPL when they take on the Blades.

Chelsea travel to Bramall Lane in search of their third consecutive win the EPL

Chelsea will rub shoulders against Sheffield United on July 11 at Bramall Lane as they aim to strengthen their hold on the Champions League spots heading into the final four fixtures of the season.

The Blues have responded well after their shock 3-2 defeat to West Ham United, albeit with unconvincing defensive displays. They followed up a 3-0 win over Watford with a nerve-wracking, tense 3-2 victory against Crystal Palace, who were denied by the post and a spectacular last-ditch challenge from Kurt Zouma in the dying minutes.

Lampard's side have been far from comprehensive on a number of occasions, but they are slowly learning how to convert good performances into results.

Even then, nothing but three points would suffice as Leicester City and Manchester United are breathing heavily down their necks. Should United win today against Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leicester City and the Red Devils will all be separated by one point each.

Meanwhile, after going four games without a win since the restart, the Blades have collected seven from the previous available nine. In the reverse fixture, they overturned a two-goal deficit in the second half when the result appeared certain.

Chris Wilder will be hoping for a similar appetite and mentality from his players if they are to achieve their European ambitions.

On that note, we bring all the information you need to know ahead of Chelsea's trip to Sheffield United.

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Head-to-head

Sheffield United wins: 27

Chelsea wins: 38

Draws: 16

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Form Guide

Last 5 matches (Premier League)

Sheffield United: W-D-W-L-L

Chelsea: W-W-L-W-W

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Team News

Chris Wilder will be without a host of midfielders for the Chelsea game

Sheffield United

Prior to this game, Sheffield United had played four matches in the space of 11 days. The fatigue and strenuous schedule led to injuries to many first-team stars such as John Lundstram and John Fleck.

The duo are set to remain sidelined against Chelsea as well, meaning winter signing Sander Berge could start alongside the likes of Oliver Norwood and Ben Osborn.

While Luke Freeman is out of contention, Chris Wilder will be pleased to have centre-back Jack O'Connell and striker David McGoldrick back.

Injuries: John Lundstram, John Fleck, Luke Freeman

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chelsea will be sweating over the fitness of N'Golo Kante

Chelsea

Chelsea have two of their key midfielders in N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic out for the game, with Lampard even conceding that the Blues would be 'lucky' to have Kante back for this fixture.

The other absentee from the first team is young Fikayo Tomori, which means that the duo of Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma may have to fill up in defence despite the busy run of games.

The Blues may consider fielding Jorginho in place of Billy Gilmour after his morale-boosting cameo against Crystal Palace. That piece of selection would indicate if the Italian is truly a part of Lampard's plans moving forward.

Injuries: Mateo Kovacic, Fikayo Tomori

Doubtful: N'Golo Kante

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Probable XI

David McGoldrick could return to the starting XI for Sheffield United

Sheffield United (3-5-2): Dean Henderson; Jack O'Connell, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, George Baldock; Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Jorginho could start at the base of midfield for Chelsea

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga; Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta; Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mason Mount; Willian, Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic

Even though Jorginho was on the pitch for just 10 minutes but those 10 minutes really helped Chelsea to get the control back from Palace!



Passes: 26/33

Long Passes: 7/8

Ground Duels Won: 2/2

Tackles: 2/2

Interceptions: 1



Instantly helped Chelsea to control the tempo of the game pic.twitter.com/hOBoASdkHs — Nouman (@nomifooty) July 7, 2020

Sheffield United v Chelsea: Match Prediction

It's going to be a difficult assignment for Chelsea against a Sheffield United side that only continues to dream, as seen from their result against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues are likely to concede through crosses from the byline or corners since they are extremely vulnerable to aerial passes. However, their superior quality in attack should help them pick up another victory.

Predicted score: Sheffield United 1-3 Chelsea