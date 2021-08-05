Sheffield United vs Birmingham City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United are set to play Birmingham City at the Bramall Lane on Saturday in the EFL Championship.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers in a friendly game. A brace from French forward Lys Mousset and goals from Scotland international Oliver Burke and midfielder Luke Freeman ensured victory for Slavisa Jokanovic's Sheffield United.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, lost 4-0 to West Bromwich Albion in a friendly game. Goals from midfielder Grady Diangana, centre-back Matt Clarke, forward Karlan Grant and young attacker Rayhaan Tulloch sealed the deal for Valerien Ismael's West Bromwich Albion.

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Birmingham City hold the advantage. They have won three games, lost one and drawn three.

“We will play in front of close to 30,000 people in our crowd. This encourages me and encourages my players.



I’m sure we’ll share the ambition with our supporters.”



Slaviša Jokanović on Saturday’s bumper Bramall Lane crowd. 👊 pic.twitter.com/NpTwzvEeg8 — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 5, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in 2019 in the EFL Championship, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A goal from Republic of Ireland international Enda Stevens for Sheffield United was cancelled out by a goal from experienced centre-back Michael Morrison for Birmingham City.

Sheffield United form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Birmingham City form guide in the EFL Championship: yet to play

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United will be without centre-back Jack O'Connell and left-back Enda Stevens, while there are doubts over the availability of Scotland international Oli McBurnie and veteran striker Billy Sharp. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Slavisa Jokanovic is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Enda Stevens

Doubtful: Oli McBurnie, Billy Sharp

Suspended: None

Birmingham City

Meanwhile, Birmingham City manager Lee Bowyer will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian midfielder Ivan Sunjic and young defender Dion Sanderson, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

Injured: Ivan Sunjic, Dion Sanderson

Doubtful: Neil Etheridge

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (4-4-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, John Egan, Jack Robinson, Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Oliver Burke, Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

Birmingham City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Matija Sarkic, Marc Roberts, Harlee Dean, George Friend, Maxime Colin, Gary Gardner, Ryan Woods, Charlie Lakin, Juan Castillo, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Jonathan Leko

"We are going to give everything, pass the ball well and play on the front foot." 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZTFaW6wHuQ — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) August 5, 2021

Sheffield United vs Birmingham City Prediction

Sheffield United endured a disappointing 2020/21 campaign in the Premier League, and were subsequently relegated. They have managed to keep hold of stars like goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and midfielder Sander Berge, but have let go of midfielder John Lundstram to Rangers.

Birmingham City, on the other hand, were poor in the EFL Championship last season. They have been active in the loan market, acquiring players like Juan Castillo from Chelsea and Tahith Chong from Manchester United, and will rely on Lukas Jutkiewicz to provide the goals.

Sheffield United should edge past Birmingham City.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Birmingham City

