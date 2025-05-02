Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

Sheffield United take on Blackburn Rovers on Saturday on the final matchday of the Championship. Both teams are in the top half of the points table.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield are fresh off a 2-0 win at Stoke City last weekend. Sam McCullum broke the deadlock in the 38th minute at the Bet365 Stadium before Andre Brooks confirmed the three points three minutes from time.

Having already qualified for the play-offs, the Blades are assured of finishing third, with 89 points from 45 games, winning a joint league-leading 28 (also leaders Leeds United).

Meanwhile, Valerien Ismael's Blackburn are coming off a 2-1 home win over Watford. Following a goalless first half at Ewood Park, the visitors took the lead through Mattie Pollock in the 47th minute. Todd Cantwell restored parity for the Rovers 12 minutes later before Tyrhys Dolan bagged a 74th-minute winner.

With their four straight win, the Rovers have climbed to eighth in the standings, with 65 points from 45 games, winning 19. They remain in play-off contention going into the final matchday. The Rovers need to win and two of Bristol City, Coventry and Millwall to drop points.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Sheffield-Blackburn Championship game at Bramall Lane:

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 155 games across competitions, Sheffield lead Blackburn 63-56, including a 2-0 away win in the reverse fixture in November.

The Blades have won four of their last five games in the fixture across competitions, including the last two, losing one.

Sheffield have three wins in their last five home games - all in the Championship - losing once.

Blackburn have lost three of their last five road outings - all in the Championship - winning the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Sheffield: W-L-W-L-L; Blackburn: W-W-W-W-D

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers prediction

Both sides have had decent campaigns. While Sheffield have qualified for the play-offs, Blackburn have work to do to finish in the top-six and give themselves a chance of Premier League football next season.

In terms of head-to-head, the Blades hold a slight advantage, winning five of their last seven league meetings without conceding, losing twice. The Rovers, meanwhile, are winless at Bramall Lane in six league visits, losing five.

Recent form favours the Rovers, who are riding a five-game unbeaten run, winning the last four. With nothing at stake for Sheffield and everything to play for for Blackburn, expect the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Blackburn Rovers

Tip-1: Blackburn to win

Tip-2: Blackburn to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in two of their last four games.)

Tip-3: Under 1.5 goals: Yes (The Rovers have had two 1-0 wins in their last four games.)

