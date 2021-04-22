Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are set to play host to Brighton & Hove Albion at Bramall Lane on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers last Sunday at the Molineux Stadium. A second-half goal from Brazilian striker Willian Jose, on loan from Real Sociedad, ensured victory for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea yesterday at Stamford Bridge. Both sides produced lacklustre performances, with focus on the protests against the European Super League. Brighton & Hove Albion had centre-back Ben White sent off late in the second-half.

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Sheffield United have won one game and drawn two.

Defeat at Molineux brings our Premier League journey to an end. pic.twitter.com/9PAgBxWcrt — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) April 17, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A second-half goal from young right-back Jayden Bogle for Sheffield United was cancelled out by a goal from former Manchester United and Arsenal forward and England international Danny Welbeck for Brighton & Hove Albion. Sheffield United had midfielder John Lundstram sent off in the first-half.

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-L-L

Brighton & Hove Albion form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-L-W-W

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United interim manager Paul Heckingbottom has a few injury concerns to deal with. Centre-back Jack O'Connell, veteran striker Billy Sharp, Scotland international Oli McBurnie, midfielder Jack Rodwell and left-back Jack Robinson. There are doubts over the availability of Norwegian midfielder Sander Berge and centre-back Chris Basham.

Injured: Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, Jack O'Connell, Jack Rodwell, Jack Robinson

Doubtful: Sander Berge, Chris Basham

Suspended: None

Brighton & Hove Albion

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion will be without wing-back Solly March and young right-back Tariq Lamptey. There are doubts over the availability of Romanian striker Florin Andone, South African forward Percy Tau and Republic of Ireland international Aaron Connolly. Centre-back Ben White is suspended.

Injured: Tariq Lamptey, Solly March

Doubtful: Florin Andone, Percy Tau, Aaron Connolly

Suspended: Ben White

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Aaron Ramsdale, Ethan Ampadu, John Egan, Kean Bryan, George Baldock, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Oliver Burke, John Lundstram, David McGoldrick

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Robert Sanchez, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Joel Veltman, Pascal Gross, Yves Bissouma, Adam Lallana, Dan Burn, Leandro Trossard, Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck

Sheffield United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League, and have a rebuilding job in their hands. The Blades are still searching for a Chris Wilder replacement, with KV Oostende manager Alexander Blessin, former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and Al-Gharafa manager Slavisa Jokanovic all linked.

Brighton & Hove Albion, on the other hand, are 16th in the Premier League, seven points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham who have played a game more. The Seagulls have played some good football but have struggled to finish their chances, something they will need to address in the summer transfer window.

Brighton & Hove Albion should be able to win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

