After intense protests from fans, the football clubs who initially joined the European Super League have decided to pull out of the controversial competition. However, it remains to be seen what the ramifications will be for the 12 clubs dubbed "The Dirty Dozen."

Credit has to be given to the fans, while the focus will now be on the owners of the clubs who decided to take part in the ESL. Personalities like Arsenal's Stan Kroenke, Manchester United's Glazers and Liverpool's John Henry are under immense scrutiny right now.

This serves as a timely reminder that football is for the fans, and the game is nothing without them.

We now take a look at the 5 things that led to the downfall of the European Super League.

#5 War with various football organizations

Aleksander Ceferin looks on

The crackdown began almost immediately after the announcement of the European Super League. UEFA was fuming, and president Aleksander Ceferin made his thoughts about the competition abundantly clear.

"We will take all the sanctions that we can and we will inform you as soon as we have a clear answer. My opinion is that, as soon as possible, the players have to be banned from all our competitions."

"It's a nonsense of a project. This idea is a spit in the face for all footballer lovers and our society. We will not allow them to take this away from us."

The EFL also released a strongly-worded statement, and there were reports that the clubs involved with the European Super League would be removed from their respective leagues.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin begins to close #UEFACongress with a message to the European football family.



"Whatever happens, football will bring joy and emotion to people. Football is not greed, football is passion." — UEFA (@UEFA) April 20, 2021

Even the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, expressed his displeasure, highlighting the severity of the situation. All this pressure was bound to work.

#4 Club statements from the non-Super League sides

Everton released a strongly worded statement

The anger of the various non-Super League clubs was extremely clear, with various social media reactions ranging from disappointment to outright rage.

Wolverhampton Wanderers even crowned themselves the Premier League champions of the 2018/19 season, having finished 7th behind the sides in the European Super League.

Various clubs released statements expressing their anger and displeasure at the creation of the competition.

It's probably too late for a parade 🏆🥳 pic.twitter.com/qEc24zBb7l — Wolves (@Wolves) April 20, 2021

There were reports that non-ESL clubs wanted European Super League clubs out of their leagues, and this backlash served as a reminder that money is not the be-all and end-all.

