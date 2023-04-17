Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | April 18, 2023 

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Tuesday (April 18) in the Championship.

The hosts have had a largely positive campaign and are inching closer towards a return to the Premier League. Sheffield picked up a 4-1 comeback win over Cardiff City in their last league outing, falling behind in the opening 20 minutes before upping the ante to secure a deserved victory. Sheffield are second in the league with 79 points from 41 games.

Bristol, meanwhile, have struggled in the league recently but are well on course to retain their top-flight status. They lost 2-0 to a floundering Watford side last time out and will feel they deserved more from the game but failed to convert their chances. The visitors are 14th in the league table with 53 points.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 60 meetings between them. Sheffield have won 32 of those games and lost 16.

Sheffield are unbeaten in last four games in the fixture.

Bristol are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture.

Sheffield have picked up 42 points at home this season. Only leaders Burnley (51) have picked up more.

Nine of Bristol's 15 league defeats this season have come away from home.

The Blades have the joint-second best defensive record in the Championship this season, conceding 36 times.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction

Sheffield have won five of their last six games across competitions. They have won their last three home games and will fancy their chances here.

Bristol, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last six games. They have won just one of their last seven away outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Sheffield 2-0 Bristol

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five ofir the last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last four matchups.)

