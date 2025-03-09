Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Sheffield United will host Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have been brilliant in the league all season and are back in contention for the league title following recent slip ups from leaders Leeds United.

They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 home victory over Preston North End in their last match, with Tyrese Campbell heading home the sole goal of the game early in the second half to register his first home goal since last November. The Blades are now level on points with Leeds at the top of the pile and could leapfrog them with a win on Tuesday.

Bristol City have enjoyed a remarkable campaign and are now pushing for their first promotion playoffs appearance since the 2007-08 season. They were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Hull City last time out, finding themselves a goal down and a man up less than 15 minutes after kick-off before Anis Mehmeti levelled the scores from the spot in the second half.

The visitors sit seventh in the Championship with 53 points and could potentially finish the gameweek in the playoff spots should they win on Tuesday.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 meetings between Sheffield and Bristol. The hosts have won 34 of those games while the visitors have won 16 times, with their other 12 contests ending level.

The Blades have won their last three games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last six.

The Robins are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2019.

Chris Wilder's men have conceded 27 goals in the Championship this season. Only Leeds United (23) and Burnley (10) have managed fewer.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction

Sheffield are on a run of back-to-back victories and have won all but two of their last 11 league matches. They have the second-best home record in the division this season and will head into the midweek clash with confidence.

Bristol are undefeated in their last five matches and have lost just one of their last nine. They have, however, won just one of their last 10 games on the road and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-0 Bristol City

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

