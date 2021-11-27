Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane in the EFL Championship on Sunday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Sheffield United have faltered of late and are currently 16th in the league. Paul Heckingbottom's side have only won one of their last five league games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Bristol.

Bristol City are currently 18th in the league, tied on points with their opponents. Nigel Pearson's side are going into the game off the back of a 1-0 win against Stoke City last time out. They will look to take that momentum into the game against Sheffield United on Sunday.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited Paul Heckingbottom's first training session as manager.



Paul Heckingbottom's first training session as manager.

Both sides will be looking to climb up the table with a win and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Bristol City have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Sheffield United winning the other two.

Sheffield United came away with a 1-0 win against Bristol the last time the two sides met back in February. Billy Sharp scored the game's only goal to make sure of the three points on the night.

Sheffield United Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Bristol City Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Team News

Fleck will be a huge miss for Sheffield United

Sheffield United

John Fleck collapsed during the 1-0 win against Reading and will miss the game. Meanwhile, Jack O'Connell, Oliver McBurnie and Robin Olsen are all still out injured.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Oliver McBurnie, Robin Olsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: John Fleck

Bristol City

Bristol City have no new injury worries following their 1-0 win against Stoke City last time out. Matty James, Andy King, George Tanner, Robbie Cundy and Tommy Conway are all still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Matty James, Andy King, George Tanner, Robbie Cundy, Tommy Conway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Bristol City FC @BristolCity



"It was a brilliant feeling, and one I'll obviously never forget." Andreas Weimann looks back on his iconic hat-trick at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle; David McGoldrick, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley; Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Callum O'Dowda, Ayman Benarous, Tyreeq Bakinson, Joe Williams, Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

We predict a tight game, with both teams getting on the scoresheet in a stalemate.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-1 Bristol City

Edited by Peter P