Sheffield United vs Bristol City prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2020-21

Sheffield United face Bristol City at Bramall Lane in an FA Cup fifth-round tie on Wednesday night.

The Blades have had a nightmare season in the Premier League so far. However, their recent run of good form has coincided with their progress in the FA Cup.

Sheffield United have only faced lower-division opposition in both previous rounds of the competition so far, but those wins did a world of good for their confidence.

Plymouth Argyle were beaten 2-1 at Bramall Lane in the previous round, with goals from Chris Basham and Billy Sharp putting them on their way to that win.

At the weekend, they once again scrapped and fought hard, but were eventually found wanting for quality against Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel's side won that game 2-1, with Jorginho scoring a late winner for the Blues.

"Yet again, come roaring back second half, get ourselves back in the game, just really disappointed in the manner of the goal."



Chris Wilder's reaction.

Bristol City are currently 10th in the Championship standings, and are seeing their promotion hopes fade after three straight losses.

At the weekend, they lost 2-0 to Cardiff City at home, following losses to Brentford and Derby County.

They put their name in the hat for the fifth round with a superb 3-0 away win over Millwall in the previous round.

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Head-to-Head

Sheffield United have won 29 out of 56 previous games against Bristol City, losing only 16 of those.

Sheffield United form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Bristol City form guide: L-L-L-W-W

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United are unlikely to have either George Baldock or Enda Stevens available for this game. That is in addition to injuries to Sander Berge and Jack O'Connell, which are long-term concerns.

Injured: Sander Berge, Jack O'Connell

Doubtful: George Baldock, Enda Stevens

Suspended: None

Bristol City

Andreas Weimann, Jay Dasilva, Callum O'Dowda and Tommy Rowe are all injured, and will not be available for Bristol City.

Injured: Andreas Weimann, Jay Dasilva, Callum O'Dowda, Tommy Rowe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Max Lowe, David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster

Bristol City Predicted XI (4-4-2): Max O'Leary; Adrian Mariappa, Tomas Kalas, Alfie Mawson, Taylor Moore; Antoine Semenyo, Zak Vyner, Tyreeq Bakinson, Kasey Palmer; Nahki Wells, Famara Diedhiou

Sheffield United vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol City have even struggled in the Championship in recent games, so that will be encouraging for Wilder ahead of this encounter. We are predicting a narrow Sheffield United win in this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Bristol City