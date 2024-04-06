Sheffield United vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Sheffield United lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea outfit in an important clash at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool this week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Blues edged Manchester United to an exhilarating 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Sheffield United and have won 42 out of the 86 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sheffield United's 28 victories.

Sheffield United suffered a 2-1 defeat in their previous game at home against Chelsea in the Premier League and have not lost consecutive home league games against the Blues since 1965.

After losing each of their first three matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League, Chelsea have won six of their last eight such games in the competition.

Sheffield United have conceded 45 matches at home in the Premier League so far this season and are set to break a record that Watford had set in the 2021-22 season.

Chelsea have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 11 matches away from home in the Premier League.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have struggled to find consistency this season but have an array of good players in their ranks. Cole Palmer has been particularly impressive this season and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally this weekend.

Sheffield United have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and will need to play out of their skins to salvage the remainder of their campaign. Chelsea are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Chelsea

Sheffield United vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cole Palmer to score - Yes