Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2023

Newly promoted Sheffield United will kickstart their 2023-24 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

The summer that follows promotion to the Premier League is usually one that's filled with hope and plenty of optimism. However, Sheffield United have been deprived of the same due to the nature of their setbacks in the transfer window this time around.

Two key players Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Perge have left the club. The likes of James McAtee, Tommy Doyle, Ciaran Clark and Reda Khadra have all returned to their respective clubs after their loan spells as well.

The departures have left the club weaker than they were when they attained promotion. Sheffield suffered losses in half of their pre-season matches and failed to score on four occasions. Suffice it to say, things are looking rather bleak for the Blades ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are navigating an era of revival under veteran manager Roy Hodgson. The Eagles will hope that they can navigate the post-Wilfried Zaha era without a lot of hassle.

After finishing 11th in the Premier League table last term, Hodgson will need one of the youngsters to step up and take their game to the next level if they are to do better in the new season. The likes of Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, in particular, are tipped to have excellent campaigns.

Palace picked up three wins in seven pre-season matches, finishing off their round of preparations with an impressive 2-0 win over Olympique Lyon.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have won just one of their last five away league games against Sheffield United.

The winning team has managed to keep a clean sheet in all six Premier League meetings between the Blades and the Eagles.

Sheffield United picked up 10 successive wins in the Premier League at home against London sides between December 2006 and July 2020. However, they've failed to win any of their six such games since, losing the last five in a row.

Sheffield United have only managed to win their opening league game in just one of the last nine seasons.

Crystal Palace have lost their season-opener in the last two campaigns.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Sheffield United's midfield and attack look blunted and they will struggle to break down Crystal Palace's defence on Saturday. Palace were on a good run in the home straight of the 2022-23 season under Hodgson. This is likely to be a cagey affair with Palace going home with all three points.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace

Tip 2: Game to under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to keep a clean sheet - Yes