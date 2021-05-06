Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United are set to play host to Crystal Palace at Bramall Lane on Saturday for their latest English Premier League fixture.

Sheffield United come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Ryan Mason's Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A hat-trick from Welsh forward Gareth Bale and a goal from South Korea international Son Heung-min sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City last Saturday at Selhurst Park. Second-half goals from experienced Argentine striker Sergio Aguero and Spanish winger Ferran Torres ensured victory for Manchester City.

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Head-to-Head

In 11 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Crystal Palace have won five games, lost four and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with Crystal Palace beating Sheffield United 2-0. First-half goals from Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp and talented young forward Eberechi Eze secured the win for Crystal Palace.

Sheffield United form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-L

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: L-L-L-D-W

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Team News

Sheffield United

Sheffield United interim manager Paul Heckingbottom will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Jack O'Connell, veteran striker Billy Sharp and Scotland international Oli McBurnie. There are doubts over the availability of young Wales international Ethan Ampadu and defender Kean Bryan.

Injured: Jack O'Connell, Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie

Doubtful: Ethan Ampadu, Kean Bryan

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will be without young defender Nathan Ferguson, experienced Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and attacker Connor Wickham. There are doubts over the availability of centre-backs Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins, as well as Scottish midfielder James McArthur.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, Connor Wickham

Doubtful: Mamadou Sakho, James Tomkins, James McArthur

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, John Egan, Chris Basham, Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, John Fleck, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset

Back for the Blades after a lengthy spell on the sidelines. 🇳🇴👏



Great to see Sander return from injury. pic.twitter.com/ChkaR5wcBk — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) May 4, 2021

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Prediction

Sheffield United have been relegated from the English Premier League, and will play in the Championship next season. The Blades have had a season to forget, and have a tough rebuilding job on their hands if the likes of Sander Berge decide to leave in the summer.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, are 13th in the Premier League, and have their last three league games. There have been rumours that manager Roy Hodgson will be replaced in the summer, with Portuguese manager Paulo Fonseca, who is set to leave Roma when the season ends, linked with the job.

Crystal Palace should be able to beat Sheffield United.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Crystal Palace

