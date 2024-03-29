Sheffield United vs Fulham Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Fulham take on a struggling Sheffield United side in an important encounter at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Preview

Sheffield United are currently rooted to the bottom of the Premier League standings and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Fulham, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this season. The Cottagers eased past Tottenham Hotspur by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sheffield United have a good historical record against Fulham and have won 32 out of the 72 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fulham's 24 victories.

Sheffield United have won three of their last seven matches against Fulham at home in the Premier League, with the Cottagers securing only one such victory during this period.

Fulham have won seven of their last 16 matches against Sheffield United in the Premier League and have managed to score a total of 24 goals during this period.

Sheffield United are winless in their last four matches in the Premier League, with their previous victory in the competition coming by a 3-1 margin against Luton Town last month.

Fulham have found the back of the net in each of their last seven matches in the Premier League, with their previous failure in this regard coming against Everton in January this year.

Sheffield United vs Fulham Prediction

Fulham have an excellent squad at their disposal and will need to be at their best going into this game. Rodrigo Muniz has been impressive for the Cottagers and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Sheffield United have struggled in the top flight so far and have a mountain to climb for the remainder of their campaign. Fulham are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-4 Fulham

Sheffield United vs Fulham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fulham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fulham to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Rodrigo Muniz to score - Yes