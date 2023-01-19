Sheffield United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2023 

Sheffield United will welcome Hull City to Bramall Lane for a matchday 28 fixture in the EFL Championship on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the same venue last weekend. Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring in the ninth minute, while Jayden Bogle scored a brace to inspire the Blades to all three points.

Hull City settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town on home turf. Michal Helik put the visitors ahead in the 21st minute, while Oscar Estupian leveled matters with a late equalizer in the eighth minute of injury time.

Sheffield United @SheffieldUnited



A Day in the Life of Anel - watch now in full on YouTube. 🎞 "Some stuff to uncover here."A Day in the Life of Anel - watch now in full on YouTube. 🎞 "Some stuff to uncover here." 😂⚡️ A Day in the Life of Anel - watch now in full on YouTube. 🎞 https://t.co/royW1kdzqM

The draw left the Tigers in 16th spot, having garnered 34 points from 27 matches. Sheffield United still occupy second spot with 54 points, five points behind league leaders Burnley.

Sheffield United vs Hull City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 73 occasions in the past. Sheffield United lead 33-20, while 20 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Sheffield United claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Sheffield United are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven games in this sequence.

Hull City are unbeaten in their last seven away games, while their current six-match unbeaten run in the Championship is only bettered by the top two.

Five of Sheffield United's last seven home games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Sheffield United have the second best home in the league this season, having garnered 27 points from 13 games.

Sheffield United vs Hull City Prediction

Sheffield United are on course for a return to the Premier League and a win here would see them go 14 points clear of third-placed Watford pending results on Saturday.

Their quest for victory could be complicated by an in-form Hull City side that have been on a positive roll, particularly on their travels. Liam Rosenior's side will be boosted by their last-gasp equalizer against Huddersfield Town that helped them extend their six-game unbeaten run.

Sheffield United are the favorites to claim maximum points but Hull City could complicate matters for them if given the opportunity. Nevertheless, we expect the hosts to do enough to claim a narrow win.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Hull City

Sheffield United vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals scored

Poll : 0 votes