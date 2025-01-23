Sheffield United vs Hull City Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2025

Sheffield United and Hull City get the ball rolling in round 29 of the EFL Championship when they square off at Bramall Lane on Friday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with the Tigers suffering a 2-1 home defeat against Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield United had to show their mettle last Tuesday when they fought back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Blades have won three consecutive league matches, scoring six goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 defeat against Sunderland on New Year’s Day.

Sheffield United have picked up 58 points from 28 Championship matches to sit second in the league standings, one point behind first-placed Leeds United.

Elsewhere, Hull City continue to struggle for results at the wrong end of the table as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Queens Park Rangers at the MKM Stadium on Monday.

This followed a 1-0 victory over Millwall at the Den on January 18, a result which saw their three-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.

Hull City have picked up 26 points from their 28 Championship matches to sit 22nd in the standings, one point behind 21st-placed Derby County just above the relegation zone.

Sheffield United vs Hull City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 35 wins from the last 75 meetings between the sides, Sheffield United boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hull City have picked up 20 wins since their first encounter in November 1915, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Hull City are on a three-game losing streak against the Blades and have failed to win their last seven meetings, claiming one draw and losing six since a penalty-shootout victory in the EFL Cup back in August 2018.

Sheffield United are unbeaten in 12 of their 13 Championships home games this season, picking up 10 wins and two draws so far.

Sheffield United vs Hull City Prediction

Hull City’s struggle for consistency has seen them plummet into the relegation zone and they are in for another tough 90 minutes against a Sheffield United side who have their sights on automatic promotion. The Blades have been near impenetrable at home this season and we are tipping them to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Sheffield United 3-1 Hull City

Sheffield United vs Hull City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sheffield United to win

Tip 2: First to score - Sheffield (The Blades have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Hull City)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of Hull City’s last seven outings)

