Sheffield United vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Sheffield United will be aiming to pick up their fifth win on the trot over Hull City when they go head-to-head at the Bramall Lane Stadium on Wednesday.

The hosts head into the game on a four-game winning streak, while the visitors are without a win in any of their last three outings.

Sheffield United continued their fine string of performances as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Fulham last Monday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men have now won each of their last most recent games on the spin, while they are unbeaten in their last five.

The resurgence has seen the Blades rise to 11th place in the EFL Championship table, four points behind the playoff places, after claiming 32 points from 22 games.

Meanwhile, Hull City's blistering run of results took a slight halt as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest last time out.

Prior to that, Grant McCann’s men were on a six-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and two draws in that time.

With 23 points from 23 games, Hull City are currently 19th on the log, four points above Peterborough United in the final relegation spot.

Sheffield United vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Sheffield United head into the game with a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 32 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides. Hull City, meanwhile, have picked up 20 wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Sheffield United Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Hull City Form Guide: L-D-D-W-W

Sheffield United vs Hull City Team News

Sheffield United

Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen and Rhys Norrington-Davies are all recuperating from injuries and will miss Wednesday’s game.

Injured: Adlene Guedioura, Jack O'Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen, Rhys Norrington-Davies

Suspended: None

Hull City

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Lewie Coyle and Josh Emmanuel, who have both been ruled out through injuries. Alfie Jones and Brandon Fleming are still recovering from their injuries and will not feature in the game.

Injured: Lewie Coyle, Josh Emmanuel, Alfie Jones, Brandon Fleming

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Hull City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Wesley Foderingham; Ben Davies, John Egan, Chris Basham; Enda Stevens, Conor Hourihane, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle; David McGoldrick, Morgan Gibbs-White; Billy Sharp

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Nathan Baxter; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Kean Lewis-Potter; George Honeyman; Mallik Wilks, Josh Magennis

Sheffield United vs Hull City Prediction

While Hull City will be seeking to arrest their slump in form, they go up against an opposing side who have hit their stride in recent weeks, claiming four straight wins. We are backing Sheffield United to extend their dominance over the visitors and claim all three points in this one.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Hull City

Edited by Shardul Sant