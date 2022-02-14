Sheffield United vs Hull City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Seeking to snap their three-game losing streak in the EFL Championship, Hull City visit the Bramall Lane Stadium to face Sheffield United on Tuesday.

The hosts, in contrast, are currently unbeaten in each of their last six games and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Sheffield United’s blistering run of results came to a slight halt last time out as they were held to a goalless draw at Huddersfield Town on Sunday.

Prior to that, the Blades were on a four-game winning run, scoring eight goals and keeping three clean sheets in that time.

This fine run of results has seen Sheffield United rise to eighth place in the EFL Championship table after picking up 46 points from 29 games.

Meanwhile, Hull City failed to find their feet last time out as they suffered a 1-0 loss against league leaders Fulham.

The Tigers have now lost each of their last three outings, conceding five and scoring just once since January’s 2-0 win over Swansea City.

With 32 points from 31 games, Hull City are currently 19th on the log, level on points with 20th-placed Cardiff City.

Sheffield United vs Hull City Head-To-Head

Sheffield United head into the game with a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 32 wins from the last 71 meetings between the sides. The Tigers have picked up 20 wins in that time, while 19 games have ended all square.

Sheffield United Form Guide: W-W-W-W-D

Hull City Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Sheffield United vs Hull City Team News

Sheffield United

The hosts will be without the services of Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster and David McGoldrick, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Rhian Brewster, Ben Osborn, Enda Stevens, Jack O’Connell, David McGoldrick

Suspended: None

Hull City

Mallik Wilks, Randell Williams, Andy Cannon, Callum Elder and Nathan Baxter have all been ruled out through injuries and will sit out Tuesday’s game.

Injured: Mallik Wilks, Randell Williams, Andy Cannon, Callum Elder, Nathan Baxter

Suspended: None

Sheffield United vs Hull City Predicted XI

Sheffield United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Wes Foderingham; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ben Davies; Jayden Bogle, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock; Billy Sharp, Morgan Gibbs-White, Iliman Ndiaye

Hull City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Matt Ingram; Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin, Di'Shon Bernard; Ryan Longman, Greg Docherty, Richard Smallwood, Brandon Fleming; George Honeyman; Tom Eaves, Keane Lewis-Potter

Sheffield United vs Hull City Prediction

Tuesday’s game sees two teams in contrasting form go head-to-head, with Sheffield United being the more in-form side. We are backing the Blades to come away with all three points and heap more misery on the visitors.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Hull City

Edited by Peter P