Sheffield United vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 24th 2025

Sheffield United will host Leeds United at Bramall Lane on Monday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have been brilliant in the English second tier this season and now have an opportunity to leapfrog the Whites with maximum points in their top of the table clash next week.

They picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 win over a wayward Luton Town side last time out with Anel Ahmedhodzic scoring the game-winner for the Blades to register his second goal in as many games.

Leeds United have been the standout side in the Championship this season but know they have no room to let up heading into Monday's crucial clash. They picked up a brilliant 2-1 comeback win over Sunderland in their last match, heading into the break a goal down before substitutes Pascal Struijk and Joe Rothwell combined twice to help secure maximum points for Daniel Farke's side.

The visitors, who sit atop the pile, are just two points clear of second-placed Sheffield and will be looking to at least retain that advantage when the two sides face off on Monday.

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 85 meetings between the two clubs. Sheffield have won 29 of those games while Leeds have won four more, with their other 23 clashes ending in draws.

The visitors have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

Leeds are the highest-scoring side in the Championship this season with a goal tally of 68.

The Blades have conceded 23 goals in the English second tier this season. Only their midweek opponents (20) and Burnley (9) have shipped fewer.

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Prediction

Sheffield are on a four-game winning streak and have won seven of their last eight league matches. They have won three of their last four matches at Bramall Lane and will rely heavily on their home advantage this week.

Leeds have also won their last four league matches and are undefeated in the competition since the start of December. With very little separating the two teams, Monday's clash could be decided by individual efforts which should see the visitors just edge this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leeds United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

