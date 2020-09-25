Sheffield United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Sheffield United will take on Leeds United in the English top-flight for the first time in 26 years when the two sides meet at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Blades will be desperate to prove that they're no victims of the sophomore season blues after losing their first two games of the season.

Meanwhile, Marcelo Bielsa's exciting Leeds United will be looking to pull off more of the same after having scored seven goals in their first two games. They will want to plug the leakage at the back ahead of the Yorkshire derby as both teams love to attack and we could be in for another goalscoring fest.

✍️ #LUFC are delighted to announce the signing of defender Diego Llorente from Real Sociedad — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 24, 2020

Leeds United have signed Spanish defender Diego Llorente and will be hoping that Pablo Hernandez who missed out on last week's game against Fulham will be able to return. Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping that his players can continue to exhibit the energy levels they did in the first two games of the season at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

Leeds United have the upperhand if you look at the two teams' history albeit only by a shade. Leeds United have registered 30 wins against their Sunday opposition. Sheffield United have won 29 games against Leeds.

23 games between the two have ended in draws.The last time these two sides clashed was in the Championship back in March 2019 and Sheffield won 1-0 at Elland Road.

Sheffield United form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Leeds United form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Team News

Advertisement

Squad update from CW 📝



John Egan (suspension) and Lys Mousset (injury) are ruled out.



“Everyone else is available.” pic.twitter.com/ntugRgonNT — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 25, 2020

Sheffield United will have to do without John Egan at the back after the defender picked up a straight red in their previous match against Aston Villa. Lys Mousset has also been ruled out as he recovers following a surgery on his foot. Simon Moore is set for a return.

Injuries: Lys Mousset

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: John Egan

Pablo Hernandez remains a doubt as he recovers from an injury. Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi continue to be sidelined through injuries.

Injuries: Adam Forshaw and Gaetano Berardi

Doubtful: Pablo Hernandez

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Predicted Lineups

Sheffield United predicted XI (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, Ethan Ampadu, Jack O' Connell, George Baldock, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram, Enda Stevens, Oliver McBurnie and David McGoldrick

Leeds United predicted XI (4-3-3): Ilian Meslier; Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Stuart Dallas; Kalvin Phillips, Matuesz Klich, Pablo Hernandez; Helder Costa, Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford

Sheffield United vs Leeds United Prediction

Both teams should be well rested here. However, Leeds United have the edge as they have not found goals hard to come by at all after scoring seven in their first two games. Sheffield United are yet to open their account in terms of goals scored and points gained.

Prediction: Sheffield United 1-3 Leeds United