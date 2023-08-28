Sheffield United vs Lincoln City Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2023

Sheffield United will host Lincoln City at Bramall Lane on Wednesday in the second round of the 2023-24 Carabao Cup campaign.

The home side have endured a difficult return to the English Premier League so far this season and will hope they can find better luck in the domestic cup this week. They were beaten 2-1 by defending champions Manchester City last time out and had looked set to be heading toward a draw following Jayden Bogle's 85th-minute equalizer before their opponents reclaimed the lead minutes later.

Lincoln City suffered a 3-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers in their very first game of the season but have since bounced back and are in a good place at the moment. They picked up a clinical 3-0 victory over Blackpool last time out with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Ethan Erhahon who scored his maiden goal for the club.

The visitors faced Notts County in the previous round of the cup competition, picking up a 2-0 win and will be looking to give a good account of themselves against Premier League opposition this week.

Sheffield United vs Lincoln City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 36 competitive meetings between Sheffield and Lincoln. The hosts have won 24 of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash last year which Sheffield won 6-0.

The hosts have lost just one of their last six competitive games in this fixture.

Lincoln have scored nine goals in League One this season, the third-highest in the competition so far.

Sheffield are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Sheffield United vs Lincoln City Prediction

Sheffield are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have lost their last two home matches and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Lincoln, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last five matches. However, they have a poor record in this fixture and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Lincoln City

Sheffield United vs Lincoln City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheffield to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven competitive matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last 11 matches)