Sheffield United vs Liverpool: Match preview, team news, match details, prediction and more | Premier League 2019-20

Bramall Lane will be the venue of a Premier League matchday 7 clash between Sheffield United and Liverpool.

Having come agonizingly close to a first-ever Premier League title last season, Liverpool have continued from where they left off. They are currently setting the pace in the league this season, with maximum points picked from their six matches thus far.

They would come up against a Sheffield United side who returned to the top-flight this season after 11 years away and have started impressively, picking eight points from a possible 18 to sit 10th on the table.

Kick-off details

Date - Saturday, 28 September 2019

Time - 12:30 pm GMT (local time), 12:30 pm (WAT), 5:00 pm (IST)

Venue - Bramall Lane, Sheffield

Where to watch: Star Sports Network (India); NBCSN, Telemundo, fuboTV (USA), SuperSports (Nigeria)

Team news

Jurgen Klopp will still be without the services of Alisson (calf), Nathaniel Clyne (ACL) and Divock Origi (ankle). Guinean midfielder Naby Keita, however, did make his first appearance of the season against MK Dons in midweek since suffering a muscle tear in the Community Shield clash with Manchester City back in August.

Chris Wilder has no injury concerns to worry about for The Blades, although he would be without his captain and star forward Billy Sharp - who picked up a red card in the 1-0 home loss to Southampton last time out in the league.

Match prediction

Liverpool have been the standout performers of the season so far and are the only club out of 92 in the professional league system of England who are yet to drop points this season.

They are on a club-record winning run of 15 consecutive matches in the Premier League, and are closing down on Manchester City's league record of 18.

Klopp would fancy his side's chances of making it 16 wins in a row against a Sheffield United side who have been solid but ordinary since their return to the top-flight. The fact that they could potentially go eight points clear of biggest challengers Manchester City with a victory would add extra incentive to get all three points.

An attack led by Mo Salah and ably supported by Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino would be raring to go after being rested in midweek, and we could be in for a high scoring contest at Bramall Lane.

That said, Liverpool's defense has not looked as assured this season as it did last term. They have kept just two clean sheets from six Premier League games to date, and the home side would likely get one past Adrian.

Thus, good value can be found in backing goals at both ends, but Liverpool should be expected to seal the victory.

Score prediction: Sheffield United 1-4 Liverpool

